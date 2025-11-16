Lionesses made to sweat before beating Uganda in Africa Women’s 7s semis

NAIROBI, Kenya, November 16, 2025 – National women’s rugby 7s team beat Uganda 17-10 to qualify for the final of the Africa Women’s 7s at the RFUEA Grounds on Sunday afternoon.

The East African neighbours were first off the block, their early pressure birthing a try by Peace Lekuru.

From the resumption of play, Freshia Awino made it 5-5 with the first try of the day — Grace Adhiambo failing to convert the extras.

Awino continued her scintillating form on Day Two of the tourney, intercepting a loose pass to make it 10-5 for Kenya, heading to the break.

No sooner had the second half started than the Lady Cranes piled pressure on Kenya’s 22 in search of a winner.

Lionesses’ predicament was not helped by their indecision at times and their mispasses.

It proved costly as the Ugandans got their much-needed try off the right flank.

Having missed the conversion, it proved costly as Naomi Amuguni incisive run through the 22 to go over directly under the posts.

Mokaya then converted to secure the hard-earned win — and a date with South Africa in the final.

The Blitzbok made mincemeat of Lady Makis of Madagascar, thrashing them 29-0.