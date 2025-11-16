HX5 FC Victorious As Vivo Energy Kenya Launches Inaugural Wellness Initiative Celebrating Mechanics

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 16 – Vivo Energy Kenya made history as it hosted the inaugural Shell Lubricants Mechanics Sports and Wellness Day, a landmark event that delivered spectacular athletic performances, record-breaking achievements, and heartwarming family moments while demonstrating the company’s commitment to those who form the backbone of its lubricants ecosystem.

The daylong celebration brought together over one hundred mechanics and their families for competitive action across multiple disciplines, including football, darts, pool, and obstacle races.

HX5 FC emerged as the football champions, Simon Maina Nderitu dominated the dartboard, and John Mbugua and Philemon Otiti shared pool table honours.

Mechanics are the backbone of our lubricant ecosystem. Today, we honour their contribution and extend our gratitude to the families who support them,” said Peter Murungi, Managing Director, Vivo Energy Kenya. “This Shell Mechanics Wellness Day is more than just an event—it’s a movement to build trust, unity, and pride among our extended Shell Lubricants family.”

The darts competition attracted 10 skilled players who battled through four demanding rounds featuring two 501 games and two 301 games. Simon Maina Nderitu emerged as the star performer, delivering a masterclass that established a new tournament benchmark.

Nderitu won three games and scored a record 78 points, with exceptional consistency displayed through stellar rounds of 57 and 21 points. His precision and focus earned him the championship trophy.

Soumaya Hattour Haddad, Finance Manager, Vivo Energy Kenya awards Mohhamed Tafauti the soccer Tournament MVP



Emmanuel Baraza finished second after an impressive campaign that kept spectators engaged, while Beckham Ashihuma also dazzled with skilful throws that maintained intense competition throughout the day.

The 8-ball pool tournament drew 14 participants in a strategic battle that showcased precision shot-making and tactical brilliance.

John Mbugua and Philemon Otiti emerged as joint winners, sharing top honours after compelling performances that entertained growing crowds around the tables.

For Otiti, the victory held special significance as his family witnessed his success firsthand—embodying the event’s focus on celebrating mechanics and the families who support them.

“It was a relaxed day; glad to have family out—the kids are delighted,” Otiti said, his voice filled with emotion. “It’s rare to have such an event, so we are grateful to Shell. It was a good experience overall.”

The football tournament produced the day’s most dramatic action, with five teams—HX7 FC, HX3 FC, HX5 FC, Ultra FC, and Vivo FC—battling for supremacy. Opening matches saw HX7 dismantle Ultra 3-1, while HX5 secured a narrow 1-0 victory against HX3.

However, 31-year-old John Mwaura stole the spotlight with an unforgettable five-goal performance against HX3.

His complete striking display included a powerful header, a delicate chip, a combination finish, a clever second-half flick, and a spectacular solo goal where he rounded the keeper with composure, earning his team a finals slot.

“I am extremely happy with my victory. We thank Shell for giving back to the mechanics and the players. We want to build on today’s strength,” Mwaura declared, his five-goal haul earning him the tournament’s top scorer award.

The semi-finals saw HX5 FC cruise to a commanding 2-0 victory over HX7 FC , setting up a championship final against Vivo FC.

The final between Vivo FC and HX5 was officiated by center referee Francis Osano, assisted by field linesmen Kevin Ochieng and Cliff Wekesa, with Joseph Akhonya serving as fourth official—ensuring the match met proper competitive standards.

Vivo FC dominated the first half, launching a dozen shots on target but frustratingly missing two clear chances.

HX5 capitalized in the second half, with Mohamed Tafauti breaking the deadlock, Bernard Ogutu doubling the advantage, and Antony Kamuna sealing a commanding 3-0 victory.

Tafauti’s influential performances throughout the tournament earned him the prestigious MVP award, capping a memorable day for the champions.

Soumaya Hattour Haddad, Finance Manager, Vivo Energy Kenya awards top Performers at the event in the soccer game

Four teams—Ultra, HX7, HX5, and HX3—competed in innovative obstacle races featuring potato races, tyre races, Shell product stacking, water sponge challenges, and sack races.

Ramco Kinana led the Vivo team to victory, clocking an impressive 03:08:11. Cyrus Ochieng powered Ultra to second place (03:48:19), while HX3 finished third (04:11:79) with Chiseka Ali anchoring their effort.

Beyond sports, the inaugural event featured free health screenings, wellness activities, and family-friendly entertainment, designed to offer mechanics and their families an unforgettable experience. Health professionals conducted screenings, while interactive sessions promoted holistic wellbeing.

Vivo Energy Kenya Lubricants’ Sales and Marketing Manager, Stephen Gikonyo, lauded the teams that participated in the inaugural event, adding that the company is committed to fostering lasting value with mechanics.

“The trophies, medals, and prizes that they have received today are a testament to our unwavering trust and pride in recognising the mechanics who have supported us over the years in making our success journey splendid. This first-of-its-kind initiative recognises mechanics not just as business partners but as valued members of a community deserving celebration, support, and investment in their well-being,” says Gikonyo.