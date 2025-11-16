Heartbreak for Lionesses as South Africa win Africa Women's 7s - Capital Sports
Rugby

Heartbreak for Lionesses as South Africa win Africa Women’s 7s

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, November 16, 2025 – South Africa beat Kenya 22-0 to claim their 12th Africa Women’s 7s title at the RFUEA Grounds on Sunday evening.

Shiniqwa Lamprecht put the Blitzboks in the lead midway through the first half, skip Nadine Roos converting for the extras for a 7-0 at halftime.

The defending champions added a second at the start of the second half before Patience Mokone added a fourth a minute later.

The Lionesses were always struggling to get out of their 22 but their first attack in the second half was quickly snuffed out by the sturdious Boks’ defence.

Roos then secured the win for the South Africans with the fifth of the afternoon to secure their place in tier three of next season’s World Rugby Series.

