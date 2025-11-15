Vihiga Queens Eye Redemption as Police Bullets Look to Extend Ruthless Scoring Run in FKFWPL Match Week 5

NAIROBI, Kenya, November 15, 2025 — The FKF Women’s Premier League returns this weekend with Match Week 5, and all eyes are on Vihiga Queens and Kenya Police Bullets, two early title contenders heading into contrasting fixtures after sharply different results last weekend.

Second-placed Vihiga Queens will be chasing redemption when they travel to face Zetech Sparks at Mangu.

Vihiga were held to a frustrating 1–1 draw by Ulinzi Starlets in Match Week 4, a result that saw them lose ground on the league-leading Police Bullets.

With 10 points from their opening four games, the four-time champions will be desperate to return to winning ways and avoid slipping further behind the pace.

Meanwhile, the league leaders Kenya Police Bullets march into their clash against Bungoma Queens in unstoppable form.

The “goal-scoring machines” extended their perfect start to the season with a ruthless 9–1 demolition of Kisumu AllStarlets last weekend.

Their attacking firepower has been the story of the season so far and they will be keen to keep that momentum roaring at the Police Sacco Stadium.

Elsewhere, Trinity Starlets will be tested as they visit Ulinzi Starlets at the Ulinzi Complex, an encounter that could shake up the top three should points slip on either side.

Bottom-placed sides Gideon Starlets and Kisumu AllStarlets meet in Homabay in a critical battle for survival, both seeking their first win.

Sunday’s action features a crucial mid-table matchup between Kayole Starlets and Kibera Soccer Women, while match week 5 concludes on Monday with Kisped Queens hosting Soccer Assassins in Kisumu.

With the standings tightening and storylines emerging, Match Week 5 promises intensity, redemption arcs, and potential reshuffling at both ends of the table.

For Vihiga Queens and Police Bullets, the mission is clear — one seeks a response, the other seeks to continue terrorising defences.