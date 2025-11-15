'Shebesh' on fire as Lionesses slay Ghana Eagles at Africa Women's 7s - Capital Sports
‘Shebesh’ on fire as Lionesses slay Ghana Eagles at Africa Women’s 7s

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, November 15, 2025 – Janet ‘Shebesh’ Okello continued her rampaging run at the Africa Women’s 7s as the Kenya Lionesses thrashed Ghana 37-0 at the RFUEA Grounds on Saturday evening.

Fans had not yet taken their seats before Grace Adhiambo went over the white chalk to give them the opening try.

The Lionesses added a second a minute later as the Ghanaians struggled to get out of their 22.

Sheila Chajira then got on the scoresheet before Okello scored the first of her two tries at the tailend of the first half.

Okello continued from where she left off in the second half, going on a slaloming run on the right wing before going over for the fifth try.

From the same wing, Moreen Muritu got on the scoresheet with the sixth before Nelly Chikombe put the icing on the cake to make it 37-0.

