Sports Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya with members of the national women's rugby 7s team. PHOTO/KRISTIAN MALUMBE

Rugby

Know your Lionesses: The 12 players on a hunting expedition for the Africa Women’s 7s Cup

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, November 15, 2025 – Just like their male counterparts, the national women’s 7s team have proven to be world beaters who have put Kenya on the map as a rugby force to be reckoned with.

This weekend’s Africa Women’s 7s represents the latest chapter in their storied history as a national treasure that has brought pride to Kenya by virtue of their virtuoso performances at various international competitions.

This has been enabled by the embarrassment of talents from different clubs and schools around the country who have taken their craft to another level under the guidance of the various world class coaches that have tutored them over the years.

Simon Odongo, the man at the helm as they seek a second continental title, has undoubtedly needed painkillers to cure the selection headache he has encountered when choosing the final 12 to do duty for the country on home soil.

Below are the Lionesses who will be tasked with hunting for the kill that is Africa Women’s 7s Cup at the RFUEA Grounds:

1. Sheila Chajira (captain)

Sheila Chajira (L) in action on day one of the World Rugby HSBC Sevens Challenger 2024 at Charrua Stadium on 8 March, 2024 in Montevideo, Uruguay. Photo credit: Mike Lee – KLC fotos for World Rugby

    Club: Northern Suburbs

    Position: Flanker/forward

    Strongest attribute: Work rate and brute strength

    Notable achievement(s): Longest serving member of Kenya Lionesses (10 years). Currently the head coach of Kenya Harlequin women’s team

    2. Grace Adhiambo (co-captain)

    Kenya Lionesses’ Grace Adhiambo in a past action. PHOTO/RUGBY AFRIQUE

    Club: Racing 92 (France)

    Position: Flyhalf/playmaker/kicker

    Strongest attribute: Versatility (ability to play in different positions); aggressiveness and hard tackling

    Notable achievement(s): Captained the Kenya Lionesses to their first-ever World Challenger Series win this year, scoring crucial tries for the team along the way.

    3. Janet Okello (vice-captain)

    On your face! – Janet Shebesh Okello wheels away from a South African opponent. PHOTO/KRU

    Club: Nagato Blue Angels (Japan)

    Position: Winger

    Strongest attribute: Speed and try-scoring ability

    Notable achievement: Scored Kenya’s first ever try at the World Rugby Series in the Dubai Sevens in 2018. Is also the first ever Kenyan to play professional rugby in Japan.

    4. Christabel Lindo

    Kenya Lionesses Christabel Lindo at Capital FM studios. PHOTO/CHARLES ADEDE

    Club: Impala Saracens

    Position: Back

    Strongest attribute: Accurate passing

    Notable achievement: Made her first ever Olympics debut in 2020 in Tokyo

    5. Moreen Muritu

    Kenya’s Moreen Muritu (R) in training in Krakow, Poland for the HSBC Sevens Challenger 2024 on the 15 May 2024 – Photo Martin Seras Lima

    Club: Kenya Harlequin

    Position: Utility player (centre, hooker, fly-half and winger)

    Strongest attribute: Relentless tackling

    Notable achievement(s): Core member of the Lionesses team that won this year’s World Rugby Challenger Series

    6. Freshia Awino

    Kenya Lioneses’ Freshia Odour in action against Uganda. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

    Club: Nakuru RFC

    Position: Outside back

    Strongest attribute: Quick reaction and speed

    Notable achievement: Scored the winning try against South Africa, which earned Lionesses promotion to World Rugby Series Division 2

    7. Phoebe Akinyi

    Phoebe Akinyi. PHOTO/KENYA RUGBY UNION

    Club: Northern Suburbs

    Position: Forward

    Strongest attribute: Physical presence (she stands at a towering height of 6’5″, making her a useful weapon in lineouts and kick offs)

    Notable achievement: Returns to the national team set-up after recovering from concussion

    8. Naomi Amuguni

    Nancy Amuguni on day one of the World Rugby HSBC Sevens Challenger 2024 at Charrua Stadium on 8 March, 2024 in Montevideo, Uruguay. Photo credit: Mike Lee – KLC fotos for World Rugby

    Club: Mwamba RFC

    Position: Flanker

    Strongest attribute: Turnover specialist (won three turnovers in a single match at this year’s Rugby Africa Women’s Cup)

    Notable achievement: Won four Kenya Cup titles with Kulabu

    9. Sinaida Mokaya

    Sinaida Nyachio from Kenya at Day 1 at World Rugby HSBC Challenger Series women’s event in Krakow on 18 May 2024. Photo: Martin Seras Lima for World Rugby

    Club: Mwamba RFC

    Position: Back/fullback

    Strongest attribute: Precision in kicking

    Notable achievement: Scored two tries and three conversions in last year’s Olympics Repechage against Argentina

    10. Faith Livoi

    Faith Livoi with KRU CEO Thomas Odundo. PHOTO/KENYA LIONESSES

    Club: Mwamba RFC

    Position: Lock/forward

    Strongest attribute: Agility and powerful ball carrying; explosive runs

    Notable achievement: Was the top ball carrier at the Rugby Africa Women’s Cup in Madagascar with 15 carries (83 per cent efficiency)

    11. Edith Nariaka

    Edith Nariaka in action for Kenya during World Rugby HSBC Challenger Series women’s event in Krakow on 18 May 2024. Photo: Martin Seras Lima for World Rugby

    Club: Mwamba RFC

    Position: Scrum half/half-back

    Strongest attribute: Excellent distribution of the ball

    Notable achievement: Star player for the Lionesses at the Safari 7s with an overall rating of 8.6/10. She was also the top try scorer at the Kabeberi 7s.

    12. Nelly Chikombe

    Club: Impala Roans

    Position: Winger

    Strongest attribute: Blistering pace and try scoring capabilities

    Notable achievement: Scored 13 tries in the National Sevens Circuit (Christie, Prinsloo and Kabeberi 7s). She also impressed for Kenya’s second string side (Cubs) at this year’s Safari 7s and was promoted to the senior side.

    Ann Namunyak

    Ann Namunyak. PHOTO/NOCK-OLYMPICS KENYA

    Club: Mwamba RFC

    Position: Utility player

    Strongest attribute: Predatory instincts

    Notable achievement: Scored a hattrick for the junior side as they beat Trinidad and Tobago 48-0 at the Commonwealth Youth Games in 2023 in Trinidad and Tobago

