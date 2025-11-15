Know your Lionesses: The 12 players on a hunting expedition for the Africa Women’s 7s Cup

NAIROBI, Kenya, November 15, 2025 – Just like their male counterparts, the national women’s 7s team have proven to be world beaters who have put Kenya on the map as a rugby force to be reckoned with.

This weekend’s Africa Women’s 7s represents the latest chapter in their storied history as a national treasure that has brought pride to Kenya by virtue of their virtuoso performances at various international competitions.

This has been enabled by the embarrassment of talents from different clubs and schools around the country who have taken their craft to another level under the guidance of the various world class coaches that have tutored them over the years.

Simon Odongo, the man at the helm as they seek a second continental title, has undoubtedly needed painkillers to cure the selection headache he has encountered when choosing the final 12 to do duty for the country on home soil.

Below are the Lionesses who will be tasked with hunting for the kill that is Africa Women’s 7s Cup at the RFUEA Grounds:

1. Sheila Chajira (captain)

Sheila Chajira (L) in action on day one of the World Rugby HSBC Sevens Challenger 2024 at Charrua Stadium on 8 March, 2024 in Montevideo, Uruguay. Photo credit: Mike Lee – KLC fotos for World Rugby

Club: Northern Suburbs

Position: Flanker/forward

Strongest attribute: Work rate and brute strength

Notable achievement(s): Longest serving member of Kenya Lionesses (10 years). Currently the head coach of Kenya Harlequin women’s team

2. Grace Adhiambo (co-captain)

Kenya Lionesses’ Grace Adhiambo in a past action. PHOTO/RUGBY AFRIQUE

Club: Racing 92 (France)

Position: Flyhalf/playmaker/kicker

Strongest attribute: Versatility (ability to play in different positions); aggressiveness and hard tackling

Notable achievement(s): Captained the Kenya Lionesses to their first-ever World Challenger Series win this year, scoring crucial tries for the team along the way.

3. Janet Okello (vice-captain)

On your face! – Janet Shebesh Okello wheels away from a South African opponent. PHOTO/KRU

Club: Nagato Blue Angels (Japan)

Position: Winger

Strongest attribute: Speed and try-scoring ability

Notable achievement: Scored Kenya’s first ever try at the World Rugby Series in the Dubai Sevens in 2018. Is also the first ever Kenyan to play professional rugby in Japan.

4. Christabel Lindo

Kenya Lionesses Christabel Lindo at Capital FM studios. PHOTO/CHARLES ADEDE

Club: Impala Saracens

Position: Back

Strongest attribute: Accurate passing

Notable achievement: Made her first ever Olympics debut in 2020 in Tokyo

5. Moreen Muritu

Kenya’s Moreen Muritu (R) in training in Krakow, Poland for the HSBC Sevens Challenger 2024 on the 15 May 2024 – Photo Martin Seras Lima

Club: Kenya Harlequin

Position: Utility player (centre, hooker, fly-half and winger)

Strongest attribute: Relentless tackling

Notable achievement(s): Core member of the Lionesses team that won this year’s World Rugby Challenger Series

6. Freshia Awino

Kenya Lioneses’ Freshia Odour in action against Uganda. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Club: Nakuru RFC

Position: Outside back

Strongest attribute: Quick reaction and speed

Notable achievement: Scored the winning try against South Africa, which earned Lionesses promotion to World Rugby Series Division 2

7. Phoebe Akinyi

Phoebe Akinyi. PHOTO/KENYA RUGBY UNION

Club: Northern Suburbs

Position: Forward

Strongest attribute: Physical presence (she stands at a towering height of 6’5″, making her a useful weapon in lineouts and kick offs)

Notable achievement: Returns to the national team set-up after recovering from concussion

8. Naomi Amuguni

Nancy Amuguni on day one of the World Rugby HSBC Sevens Challenger 2024 at Charrua Stadium on 8 March, 2024 in Montevideo, Uruguay. Photo credit: Mike Lee – KLC fotos for World Rugby

Club: Mwamba RFC

Position: Flanker

Strongest attribute: Turnover specialist (won three turnovers in a single match at this year’s Rugby Africa Women’s Cup)

Notable achievement: Won four Kenya Cup titles with Kulabu

9. Sinaida Mokaya

Sinaida Nyachio from Kenya at Day 1 at World Rugby HSBC Challenger Series women’s event in Krakow on 18 May 2024. Photo: Martin Seras Lima for World Rugby

Club: Mwamba RFC

Position: Back/fullback

Strongest attribute: Precision in kicking

Notable achievement: Scored two tries and three conversions in last year’s Olympics Repechage against Argentina

10. Faith Livoi

Faith Livoi with KRU CEO Thomas Odundo. PHOTO/KENYA LIONESSES

Club: Mwamba RFC

Position: Lock/forward

Strongest attribute: Agility and powerful ball carrying; explosive runs

Notable achievement: Was the top ball carrier at the Rugby Africa Women’s Cup in Madagascar with 15 carries (83 per cent efficiency)

11. Edith Nariaka

Edith Nariaka in action for Kenya during World Rugby HSBC Challenger Series women’s event in Krakow on 18 May 2024. Photo: Martin Seras Lima for World Rugby

Club: Mwamba RFC

Position: Scrum half/half-back

Strongest attribute: Excellent distribution of the ball

Notable achievement: Star player for the Lionesses at the Safari 7s with an overall rating of 8.6/10. She was also the top try scorer at the Kabeberi 7s.

12. Nelly Chikombe

Club: Impala Roans

Position: Winger

Strongest attribute: Blistering pace and try scoring capabilities

Notable achievement: Scored 13 tries in the National Sevens Circuit (Christie, Prinsloo and Kabeberi 7s). She also impressed for Kenya’s second string side (Cubs) at this year’s Safari 7s and was promoted to the senior side.

Ann Namunyak

Ann Namunyak. PHOTO/NOCK-OLYMPICS KENYA

Club: Mwamba RFC

Position: Utility player

Strongest attribute: Predatory instincts

Notable achievement: Scored a hattrick for the junior side as they beat Trinidad and Tobago 48-0 at the Commonwealth Youth Games in 2023 in Trinidad and Tobago