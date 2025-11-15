Know your Lionesses: The 12 players on a hunting expedition for the Africa Women’s 7s Cup

NAIROBI, Kenya, November 15, 2025 – Just like their male counterparts, the national women’s 7s team have proven to be world beaters who have put Kenya on the map as a rugby force to be reckoned with.
This weekend’s Africa Women’s 7s represents the latest chapter in their storied history as a national treasure that has brought pride to Kenya by virtue of their virtuoso performances at various international competitions.
This has been enabled by the embarrassment of talents from different clubs and schools around the country who have taken their craft to another level under the guidance of the various world class coaches that have tutored them over the years.
Simon Odongo, the man at the helm as they seek a second continental title, has undoubtedly needed painkillers to cure the selection headache he has encountered when choosing the final 12 to do duty for the country on home soil.
Below are the Lionesses who will be tasked with hunting for the kill that is Africa Women’s 7s Cup at the RFUEA Grounds:
1. Sheila Chajira (captain)
Club: Northern Suburbs
Position: Flanker/forward
Strongest attribute: Work rate and brute strength
Notable achievement(s): Longest serving member of Kenya Lionesses (10 years). Currently the head coach of Kenya Harlequin women’s team
2. Grace Adhiambo (co-captain)
Club: Racing 92 (France)
Position: Flyhalf/playmaker/kicker
Strongest attribute: Versatility (ability to play in different positions); aggressiveness and hard tackling
Notable achievement(s): Captained the Kenya Lionesses to their first-ever World Challenger Series win this year, scoring crucial tries for the team along the way.
3. Janet Okello (vice-captain)
Club: Nagato Blue Angels (Japan)
Position: Winger
Strongest attribute: Speed and try-scoring ability
Notable achievement: Scored Kenya’s first ever try at the World Rugby Series in the Dubai Sevens in 2018. Is also the first ever Kenyan to play professional rugby in Japan.
4. Christabel Lindo
Club: Impala Saracens
Position: Back
Strongest attribute: Accurate passing
Notable achievement: Made her first ever Olympics debut in 2020 in Tokyo
5. Moreen Muritu
Club: Kenya Harlequin
Position: Utility player (centre, hooker, fly-half and winger)
Strongest attribute: Relentless tackling
Notable achievement(s): Core member of the Lionesses team that won this year’s World Rugby Challenger Series
6. Freshia Awino
Club: Nakuru RFC
Position: Outside back
Strongest attribute: Quick reaction and speed
Notable achievement: Scored the winning try against South Africa, which earned Lionesses promotion to World Rugby Series Division 2
7. Phoebe Akinyi
Club: Northern Suburbs
Position: Forward
Strongest attribute: Physical presence (she stands at a towering height of 6’5″, making her a useful weapon in lineouts and kick offs)
Notable achievement: Returns to the national team set-up after recovering from concussion
8. Naomi Amuguni
Club: Mwamba RFC
Position: Flanker
Strongest attribute: Turnover specialist (won three turnovers in a single match at this year’s Rugby Africa Women’s Cup)
Notable achievement: Won four Kenya Cup titles with Kulabu
9. Sinaida Mokaya
Club: Mwamba RFC
Position: Back/fullback
Strongest attribute: Precision in kicking
Notable achievement: Scored two tries and three conversions in last year’s Olympics Repechage against Argentina
10. Faith Livoi
Club: Mwamba RFC
Position: Lock/forward
Strongest attribute: Agility and powerful ball carrying; explosive runs
Notable achievement: Was the top ball carrier at the Rugby Africa Women’s Cup in Madagascar with 15 carries (83 per cent efficiency)
11. Edith Nariaka
Club: Mwamba RFC
Position: Scrum half/half-back
Strongest attribute: Excellent distribution of the ball
Notable achievement: Star player for the Lionesses at the Safari 7s with an overall rating of 8.6/10. She was also the top try scorer at the Kabeberi 7s.
12. Nelly Chikombe
Club: Impala Roans
Position: Winger
Strongest attribute: Blistering pace and try scoring capabilities
Notable achievement: Scored 13 tries in the National Sevens Circuit (Christie, Prinsloo and Kabeberi 7s). She also impressed for Kenya’s second string side (Cubs) at this year’s Safari 7s and was promoted to the senior side.
Ann Namunyak
Club: Mwamba RFC
Position: Utility player
Strongest attribute: Predatory instincts
Notable achievement: Scored a hattrick for the junior side as they beat Trinidad and Tobago 48-0 at the Commonwealth Youth Games in 2023 in Trinidad and Tobago