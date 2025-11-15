Hungry Kenya Lionesses thrash Ivory Coast in opening tie of Africa Women’s 7s

NAIROBI, Kenya, November 15, 2025 – The national women’s rugby 7s team thrashed Ivory Coast 44-0 in their first match at the Africa Women’s 7s at the RFUEA Grounds on Saturday afternoon.

Japan-based Janet Okello bagged a hattrick as the Kenya Lionesses headed into the break with a healthy 20-0 lead.

It got worse for the West Africans in the second half as Simon Odongo’s charges came back hungry for more.

Freshia Oduor went over immediately after resumption before Sinaida Mokaya converted between the posts.

Edith Nariaka then added the sixth, Mokaya’s conversion successful once again.

Faith Livoi then barged through the Ivorian backline to make it 39-0 before Nelly Chikombe rubbed more salt into the opponents’ wounds with an eighth off the right flank.

Lionesses’ next duel is up against Ghana on Saturday evening, in their final Pool B fixture.