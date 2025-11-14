Rice, Yamal and Brentford women’s goal among Puskas & Marta nominees

LONDON, England, November 14, 2025 – Brentford women’s forward Ashley Cheatley has been included alongside Declan Rice and Lamine Yamal on Fifa’s shortlist for the best goals of the past year.

The world governing body have announced the nominees for the Puskas and Marta Awards with Cheatley’s brilliant overhead kick in the Women’s FA Cup up for the latter.

Playing against Ascot United in November 2024, 30-year-old Cheatley controlled a bobbling pass into the box, flicked the ball up and acrobatically finished with her back to goal.

The goal puts Cheatley, who plays for the Bees in the fifth tier of the English women’s pyramid, in exulted company alongside a great in Marta and Lizbeth Ovalle, the most expensive player in the history of the women’s game.

Brazil forward Marta is in contention for the women’s prize that was named in her honour for a superb solo effort in the US National Women’s Soccer League.

The 39-year-old ran from inside the centre circle before feigning to shoot, taking two defenders out of the game simultaneously, and calmly rounding the goalkeeper.

Manchester City’s Khadija Shaw and Mariona Caldentey of Arsenal are also in the running for the Marta Award for goals scored against Hammerby and Lyon, respectively.

Another standout goal on the shortlist came from Ovalle for Tigres in Mexican Liga MX Femenil.

The Mexico winger, now of Orlando Pride, twisted in mid-air as she met a near-post cross with a stunning backheeled finish that arced up and over the helpless Guadalajara goalkeeper to find the far corner.

Meanwhile, Arsenal midfielder Rice and Barcelona winger Yamal were among the high-profile nominees for the Puskas Award, for the best goals in men’s football.

The second of Rice’s two free-kicks against Real Madrid in last season’s Champions League – whipped viciously into the top corner from 30 yards – is among the 11 goals selected.

Yamal is nominated for his curling strike at Espanyol in May. The 18-year-old collected the ball on the right, surged inside and bent the ball into the far top corner.

Bicycle kicks from Alerrandro of Vitoria in Brazil’s Serie A and Independiente’s Santiago Montiel in Argentina’s Primera Division are among the competition.

Atlas full-back Carlos Orrantia is another contender for his fabulous volley against Queretaro in Mexican Liga MX.

Orrantia controlled a punch from the goalkeeper on his chest, flicked the ball over an advancing defender with his left foot, used his right knee to tee himself up and then thumped it into the top corner from 25 yards.

All goals scored between 11 August 2024 and 2 August 2025 were eligible for the awards with winners to be determined through a combination of a fan vote and a panel of “Fifa legends”.