Otiende to debut for Harambee Stars as McCarthy names starting XI for Equatorial Guinea friendly - Capital Sports
Harambee Stars head coach Benni McCarthy. PHOTO/FOOTBALL KENYA FEDERATION

Harambee Stars

Otiende to debut for Harambee Stars as McCarthy names starting XI for Equatorial Guinea friendly

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, November 14, 2025 – Nairobi United left-back Kevin Otiende has been named in Harambee Stars’ XI for Friday evening’s international friendly against Equatorial Guinea in Antalya, Turkey.

Otiende, who was recently handed a debut call-up to the national team, is part of a four-man backline that also includes Norway-based Rooney Onyango at right-back and the Gor Mahia-duo of Mike Kibwage and Sylvester Owino in the centre back position.

The four will be tasked with providing a shield for goalkeeper Byrne Omondi, also of Gor Mahia.

Kenya Police’s Marvin Nabwire has been deployed in the defensive midfield, sitting behind Yanga’s Duke Abuya, William Lenkupae and Boniface Muchiri.

Up front, coach Benni McCarthy has once again opted for a twin striking force of Scotland-based Jonah Ayunga and Austria’s Ryan Ogam.

The friendly is first of two that also includes Tuesday’s duel with the Teranga Lions of Senegal at the same venue.

McCarthy is using the fixture as part of preparations for the 2027 African Cup of Nations (Afcon) to be co-hosted on home soil, along with Uganda and Tanzania.

