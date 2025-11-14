Of vienyejis and surprise delicacy of frogs: Little-known facts about Kenya Lionesses

NAIROBI, Kenya, November 14, 2025 – The national women’s rugby 7s team, Kenya Lionesses, have won the hearts of millions of fans for their fearlessness on the pitch and determination to fly the national flag high on the international stage.

Beyond the iron-clad mentality that belies the sevens queens, lies an unbeknown soft and fun side.

Ahead of the weekend’s Africa Women’s 7s, France-based Grace Adhiambo and Christabel Lindo let in on their lives as rugby players, hobbies, team chemistry as well as role models, among other hitherto little known facts.

What motivated you to join rugby?

GA: For me, it was so that I could board a plane…(laughs)

CL: It was the idea that I could get to run as much as possible.

Who is your role model?

GA: I think I will go with Willy Ambaka (former national men’s rugby 7s player)…because he is fearless and very fast. He is my go-to role model. I hope he gets to see this.

CL: My late mum was my role model…yeah

National women’s rugby 7s players Grace Adhiambo (L) and Christabel Lindo. PHOTO/CHARLES ADEDE.

What are your hobbies?

GA: I’ll say dancing and cooking…and doing hair

CL: Nature…travelling…yeah…and swimming

What is the one thing that people don’t know about you?

GA: If I don’t know you, I will struggle to kickstart a conversation with you.

CL: People don’t know whether I am introvert or an extrovert. Most of them think that I am a quiet but that is not the case

Any other sport you have played apart from rugby?

GA: Football.

CL: Football as well.

Kenya Lionesses’ Grace Adhiambo in a past action. PHOTO/RUGBY AFRIQUE

How was it? Why did you eventually choose rugby?

GA: I fell in love with rugby from Day One

CL: Because my mom was also a rugby player, that’s why I decided to stop playing football and join her.

Who is the funniest player in the squad?

GA: I think I will go with Janet Okello as well…and Stella Wafula

CL: Hahaha! Top shotta!…’Shebesh’ (Janet Okello). If you don’t know her well, you’d think she is a very quiet person, which is not the case. She is funny.

Janet ‘Shebesh’ Okello in action against Argentina. PHOTO/World Rugby

Who is the ‘pastor’ of the team?

GA: Yeah…Sheila, Moreen…plus me

CL: Hahaha! Sheila (Wafula) and Moreen (Muritu)

What is your favourite verse in the Bible?

GA: I’d say Philippians 4:13 is our theme verse. We always say this before a game.

CL: Philippians 4:13 (I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me)

What is the funniest thing you ever did that had everyone laughing?

GA: Actually, this happened to me when I was in France…just a few weeks ago…we went to a buffet and I didn’t know what people were eating and I found myself eating a frog. Hahaha! I ate a frog for the first time in my life and I cried

Kenya Lionesses’ Grace Adhiambo, Christabel Lindo, Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) CEO Thomas Odundo on Capital FM The Boyz with Martin Kariuki and Charles Kiarie. PHOTO/CHARLES ADEDE.

You discovered this afterwards?

GA: After…they told me afterwards that it was a frog. Please don’t remind me…(laughs)

CL: On my first tour, I got lost on my way to the washroom…(laughs)

What is the one thing that makes you mad?

GA: Nowadays, I don’t get mad so even if you are going to make me mad, I won’t be mad at you.

CL: When someone keeps shouting at me because we are all adults so just explain your point in a mature way.

What is the one thing that makes you happy?

CL: I am happy when I am eating so you better feed me well. Food is my source of happiness.

Christabel Lindo at the Capital FM studio on Friday evening. PHOTO/CHARLES ADEDE.

What is your favourite food?

CL: Kienyeji chicken because I am ‘kienyeji’ (traditional Kenyan girl)…with ugali.

GA: Since I love cooking, I’ll say curry…like everything for me is curry.

What is the one food that you cannot put in your mouth?

GA: Unfortunately I did (laughs)…I ate a frog so I don’t know what else I can’t eat.

CL: Nothing…

GA: She should try (eating) a frog…(laughs)