MLS calendar to change in 2027 to align with top leagues

LONDON, England, November 14, 2025 – Major League Soccer has voted to change its competition schedule to align with other top leagues from the summer of 2027.

The MLS season currently operates from February to December and the switch to a summer-to-spring format marks one of the most significant developments since the North American competition’s formation in 1995.

The decision follows a two-year review process and the MLS believes the shift in calendar will help its clubs operate more effectively across global transfer windows.

“The calendar shift is one of the most important decisions in our history,” said MLS commissioner Don Garber.

“Aligning our schedule with the world’s top leagues will strengthen our clubs’ global competitiveness, create better opportunities in the transfer market, and ensure our Audi MLS Cup Playoffs take centre stage without interruption.

“It marks the start of a new era for our league and for soccer in North America.”

Mauricio Pochettino, the head coach of the United States, added: “This is a great step forward for MLS to be on par with the top leagues in the world.

“The ability to align with the international calendar will have a huge positive impact for the players, coaches and clubs.”

The alteration is also designed to reduce clashes with international fixtures and summer tournaments, with the end-of-season play-offs moving to May when the US domestic sports calendar is less crowded and the weather is milder.

In addition to a new calendar, league owners also voted to update the regular season format to a single-table competition and said research showed that 92% of fans were in favour of the move.

Historically clubs have been geographically divided into the Eastern and Western Conferences.

MLS evolution continues

Plans are also in place for the competition to observe a winter break from mid-December into February, with no league matches scheduled during January.

The MLS say that it is working with the MLS Players Association to finalise an agreement on a transition plan and will continue to review potential adjustments to its play-offs.

The league proposes to stage a transition season from February to May 2027 that features a 14-game regular season, play-offs, and the MLS Cup.

There are currently 30 clubs in the MLS – a far cry from its inception when just 10 competed during the first season in 1996.

Yet this term has provided another snapshot of why the league wanted to take yet another step in a long period of evolution.

While the league’s play-offs are currently under way, they are battling for attention with the NFL and US college football seasons.

Meanwhile, Son Heung-min, the biggest acquisition made by an MLS club this term, had to join Los Angeles FC part way into the season after leaving Tottenham.

Analysis – ‘It makes sense to flip the season round’

Simon Stone

Chief football news reporter

The debate around the MLS calendar has raged for years.

The current structure avoids teams having to play in the depths of winter – which would be impossible in the northern US states and Canada.

Crucially, it also limited clashes with the major American sports leagues – the NFL, NBA and NHL – with whom teams often shared stadiums (in the case of the NFL) and might be competing with for TV income.

However, the clear drawback is that the league has to continue during the summer when international matches and tournaments take place – there will be a point next year when the USA and Canada are hosting World Cup and MLS matches, with a consequent weakening of teams and a likely lessening of interest in domestic matches.

Most MLS sides now have their own soccer-specific stadiums and the competition has its own niche on the US sporting map so the main reasons for a summer league no longer exist.

In addition, with top US and Canadian players now playing in Europe and competitions such as the expanded Club World Cup – which featured Inter Miami, LAFC and Seattle Sounders – now sealed into the international match calendar, it makes sense to flip the season round.