Miranda strikes as Harambee Stars lose to Equatorial Guinea in international friendly - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Harambee Stars players line up before their match against Seychelles. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Harambee Stars

Miranda strikes as Harambee Stars lose to Equatorial Guinea in international friendly

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, November 14, 2025 – Harambee Stars lost 1-0 to Equatorial Guinea in an international friendly in Antalya, Turkey on Friday evening.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Jose Miranda converted from the spot for the central Africans at the end of the first half, sending goalkeeper Byrne Omondi the wrong way.

Before then, Jonah Ayunga had a glorious chance to put Benni McCarthy’s charges in the lead, drawing a wonderful save from Jesus Lazaro Owono, midway through the first half.

Having fallen behind, Harambee Stars improved in the second half, enjoying the lion’s share of possession but with little end product to show.

Substitute Ovella Ochieng’ added more pace to the frontline, his cross hitting the arm of a Guinean defender, which was waved away by the centre referee.

Another one of the substitutes, Austine Odhiambo, had great chance to level the scores in the 80th minute but fired his shot over the bar after being set up by Rooney Onyango on the right flank.

Harambee Stars will return to action on Tuesday when they face Senegal at the same venue.

In this article:,
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020