Miranda strikes as Harambee Stars lose to Equatorial Guinea in international friendly

NAIROBI, Kenya, November 14, 2025 – Harambee Stars lost 1-0 to Equatorial Guinea in an international friendly in Antalya, Turkey on Friday evening.

Jose Miranda converted from the spot for the central Africans at the end of the first half, sending goalkeeper Byrne Omondi the wrong way.

Before then, Jonah Ayunga had a glorious chance to put Benni McCarthy’s charges in the lead, drawing a wonderful save from Jesus Lazaro Owono, midway through the first half.

Having fallen behind, Harambee Stars improved in the second half, enjoying the lion’s share of possession but with little end product to show.

Substitute Ovella Ochieng’ added more pace to the frontline, his cross hitting the arm of a Guinean defender, which was waved away by the centre referee.

Another one of the substitutes, Austine Odhiambo, had great chance to level the scores in the 80th minute but fired his shot over the bar after being set up by Rooney Onyango on the right flank.

Harambee Stars will return to action on Tuesday when they face Senegal at the same venue.