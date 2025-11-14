Millions for Kenya Lionesses? Mvurya remains guarded on likelihood of bumper reward for Africa Women’s 7s campaign

NAIROBI, Kenya, November 14, 2025 – Sports Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya remains guarded on whether the government will provide a bumper reward scheme for the national women’s rugby 7s team should they win this weekend’s Africa Women’s 7s.

Mvurya says he will soon communicate on the same after proper consultations.

“ First of all, I want to say that as government, when you see the rugby union hosting, we also support them financially and we will continue to do that for this tournament and any other. In terms of declaration of individual bonuses for players, of course I will come back to you,” Mvurya said.

He added that the government would want to promise an incentive that it will fulfill immediately rather than stall on it.

“I’ll come back to you on that one because you see when we make the declaration we want to pay immediately so we need to look at our situation and then we can make the declaration and I will tell you we will do that,” Mvurya said.

Sports Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya with members of the national women’s rugby 7s team. PHOTO/KRISTIAN MALUMBE

The CS was responding to a question on whether the government will provide a handsome reward package akin to the one offered to the national men’s and women’s football teams, Harambee Stars and Harambee Starlets.

During Kenya’s campaign at the African Nations Championships (CHAN), each Harambee Stars player earned Ksh 5 million from the reward scheme after progressing to the quarterfinals of the continental competition.

Under the scheme, each player was to receive Ksh 1 million for every win and Ksh 500,000 for every draw.

Furthermore, the players were to receive a two-bedroom house under the Affordable Housing scheme.

On the other hand, their female counterparts received just over Ksh 1.2 million after beating the Gambia 4-1 on aggregate to qualify for the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon).

Similar salivating reward schemes were given to the Kenyan team at the World Championships in Tokyo, where they finished second on the medal standings with seven gold, two silver and two bronze.

Lionesses will be hunting for their second continental title in 14 editions of the competition.

They last lifted the trophy in 2018 in Gaborone, Botswana after beating Uganda in a closely-contested final.

At last year’s edition of the competition, they lost 17-10 to South Africa – the Lady Boks bagging their 11th crown in Accra, Ghana.