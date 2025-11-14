Ex-world champion Parker fails drugs test for cocaine

LONDON, Kenya, November 14, 2025 – Former world heavyweight champion Joseph Parker is facing a possible ban from boxing after testing positive for cocaine.

The 33-year-old New Zealander failed a drugs test on the day of his fight with Fabio Wardley on 26 October, according to the Sun., external

He was tested by the Voluntary Anti Doping Agency (Vada) on 25 October.

Sources have confirmed to BBC Sport Parker tested positive for the recreational drug and not performance enhancing drugs.

Parker could receive a two-year ban but could also be suspended for as little as three months depending on circumstances.

Any ban would be handed down by UK Anti-Doping (Ukad) and the British Boxing Board of Control (BBBC).

Ukad, however, did not administer this test and will need to conduct their own investigation.

Queensberry have been informed by Vada about the failed test.

The BBC has contacted Vada, Parker’s promoters Queensberry and the BBBC for comment.

Boxer Liam Cameron was given a four-year ban in 2019 for testing positive for benzoylecgonine, a metabolic acid of cocaine, but rules have changed since then with Rugby League player Adam Rusling getting a three-month ban in 2024 for testing positive for cocaine and MDMA.

Parker was hoping to put himself in position for a shot at undisputed champion Oleksandr Usyk but was upset by British fighter Wardley at the O2 Arena.

Parker was heavyweight champion between 2016 and 2018, with his reign ended by Britain’s Anthony Joshua in Cardiff.