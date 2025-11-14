Drenthe on course for ‘successful recovery’ from stroke

LONDON, England, November 14, 2025 – Royston Drenthe’s manager remains confident the former Real Madrid and Everton winger will make “a successful recovery” after his stroke.

The 38-year-old ex-Netherlands international was admitted to hospital in October.

Tjarda Zeggelink of FC de Rebellen – an agency which represents Drenthe – told BBC Sport: “Royston is currently in an important phase of his rehabilitation process.

“He is working with great dedication and discipline on his recovery, showing the same commitment and motivation we have come to expect from him.

“While it is still too early to provide a specific timeline, we are pleased with Royston’s approach to his recovery.

“His positive attitude and professional mindset are playing an important role in the overall progress of the rehabilitation process.

“We will continue to monitor his development closely and remain confident in a successful recovery.”

Drenthe began his professional career with Feyenoord before moving to Real Madrid in 2007, winning the La Liga title a year later.

He went on loan to Everton in 2011-12 and had spells at Reading and Sheffield Wednesday among others before retiring in 2023.