Betting Site Chezagame set to stir up market with double welcome bonus

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 14 – A new betting platform, Chezagame Kenya, has officially launched in the Kenyan market, and is already causing a buzz across the country due its lucrative sign up bonus.

Thousands of Kenyan punters are reportedly signing up after the site unveiled a surprisingly generous Double Welcome Bonus Package that includes a Free Bet and a Casino Bonus on the very first deposit.

Early users are calling it “the easiest bonus in Kenya right now”. In a bold move to attract new players, Chezagame is giving away 100pc Sports Welcome Free Bet and up to Sh30 on a first deposit

It also promises a 5pc Casino Deposit Bonus, instantly credited on every new player’s first deposit. This means anyone who joins gets double rewards before placing even a single bet, something rarely seen in Kenya’s betting space.

Chezagame’s bonus is straightforward; create your Chezagame account, deposit at least Sh25, place a multi-bet with minimum two selections and Total odds of 10 or more, receive your Free Bet up to Sh30 and then get an instant 5pc Casino Top-Up on the same deposit

Punters say it’s “free money lying on the table.”

Being the talk of town right now, Chezagame has been christened as the newest “must-join betting site in Kenya” as many claim that the bonus is “too easy” to get topping it up with the easy sign up process.

