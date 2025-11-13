Scott left out of England squad for Serbia match - Capital Sports
Bournemouth midfielder Alex Scott. PHOTO/ALEX SCOTT

English Premiership

Scott left out of England squad for Serbia match

Published

LONDON, England, November 13, 2025 – Uncapped Bournemouth midfielder Alex Scott has been left out of the England squad to face Serbia in a World Cup qualifier at Wembley on Thursday.

Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi has also not made the 23-man party as he continues to recover from a foot injury.

Scott was handed his first senior international call-up by manager Thomas Tuchel last week following an excellent start to the season with the Cherries.

England travel to Albania for their final qualification game on Sunday.

On Tuesday Scott said being called up was a “dream come true”.

