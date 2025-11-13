Real’s Endrick closes in on Lyon loan

MADRID, Spain, November 13, 2025 – Real Madrid are in advanced talks with Lyon over sending forward Endrick on loan to the Ligue 1 side in January.

The 19-year-old has played only 14 minutes under manager Xabi Alonso this season and is being courted by a number of European clubs before the January transfer window.

Sources have indicated that a loan deal with Lyon until the end of the season is close to being finalised.

Endrick arrived in the Spanish capital from Brazilian side Palmeiras in the summer of 2024 and scored seven times for Real in his debut season.

He is said to be settled in Spain but realises a move in January will be key to more first-team minutes.

Endrick is also determined to win back his place in the Brazil squad for the World Cup next summer.

He has 14 caps but has lost his place in manager Carlo Ancelotti’s plans owing to his peripheral role at Real.