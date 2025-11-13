Kenyans urged to pack RFUEA to the rafters as Lionesses hunt for glory at Africa Women’s 7s

NAIROBI, Kenya, November 13, 2025 – Sports Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya has rallied Kenyans to pack the RFUEA to capacity and support the national women’s team at this weekend’s Africa Women’s 7s.

Mvurya says the home support will be integral in pushing the Kenya Lionesses towards a second-ever continental title.

“Our Lioness team has been doing very well and, therefore, on Saturday and Sunday we will be here and it’s going to be thrilling. I want to invite all Kenyans

of all cadres to come and cheer our team because this team is playing to win. It has been winning so I don’t think that these two days will be any different,” Mvurya said.

The CS further underlined the government’s support for the tournament, noting that it will go a long way in cementing the country’s reputation as a sporting destination – besides providing a platform for the players to showcase their talents.

“On behalf of the government of Kenya I want to say that we are supporting this

team. We are supporting to ensure that they not only realize their potential. The championship further demonstrates the government’s unwavering commitment to

advance rugby at every level from grassroots that identify the talents and develop young talent to high performance systems that prepare our national teams for continental and global competition,” he said.

Mvurya added: “At the Africa level, Kenya continues to play a private role in growth of women rugby fostering regional partnership and setting new benchmarks for excellence inclusion and professionalism in the game.”

Sports Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya with Rugby Africa president Herbert Mensah. PHOTO/KRISTIAN MALUMBE

Mvurya thanked the corporate sector for coming on board to support the tournament and align with the government’s vision of transforming the sports industry.

“We want to thank our sponsors for standing with the team. We also

want to recognize you and also work with you because government cannot do it alone,” the CS said.

He was speaking during a press briefing on Thursday afternoon, ahead of the opening ceremony of the two-day competition at the same venue.

Speaking at the same time, Rugby Africa president Herbert Mensah expressed satisfaction with the preparations.

He pointed out that the tournament goes a long way in raising the standards of women’s rugby, not only in Kenya but also across the continent.

“This is the first tournament in the world…a World Cup-approved tournament where all the referees will be women. All the match officials will be women…the Kenya Rugby Union chair is a woman. The General Manager of Rugby Africa is a woman as well as the World Rugby representative,” the Ghanaian said.

Out-of-this-world experience

Also present at the function was Capital FM’s managing director Symon Bargurei who promised that all boots will be on ground to amplify the entertainment for all those in attendance.

“We are happy to be here today and are looking forward to the weekend ahead of us. We are asking all enthusiasts across the country to come and support the Lionesses

We are known as a lifestyle brand and we are here to add to the fun. We want to ensure this place is very well energised…come, let’s have some fun,” Bargurei said.

Capital FM are the media partners for the two-day tournament and have lined up a number of entertainment sessions on the menu.

The tournament will feature 12 top teams from across the continent, including hosts Kenya, defending champions South Africa, Ghana, Mauritius, Uganda, Egypt, Tunisia, Cote d’Ivoire, Madagascar, Zambia, Zimbabwe, and Burkina Faso.

The last time a competition of such calibre was held in Kenya was in 2014, in Machakos.

South Africa are the record champions with 11 crowns to their name – Kenya and Tunisia boasting a title apiece.