‘Ours to lose’ – Dockers KPA sound warning after second successive victory in WBLA hunt

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 11 – Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) head coach Anthony Ojukwu has warned that qualification to the Women’s Basketball League Africa (WBLA) is theirs to lose, and reiterates that their only ambition is to get to the final.

The dockers, winners of the Zone Five ticket in 2023 picked up their second successive victory in this year’s qualifiers at the Nyayo National Gymnasium with a clinical 94-41 victory over Uganda’s Magic Stormers.

The victory sees them retain second spot in Group A with four points, same as leaders and defending champions APR who however have a better score difference.

“We are reclaiming this having lost it painfully last year. I have built a strong team and I have confidence in my players. This championship is ours to lose. We are playing home away from home but we have all the support and I know everyone will come to watch us play and push us. Now it is up to us to up our game and give our best. We are the favourites for this. I can say that without fear,” the confident Ojukwu stated.

The Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) women’s basketball team

Back in 2023, KPA won the Zone Five championship then went all the way to reach the WBLA final, losing but coming home with a historic silver medal.

The tactician has brought together a strong team to the fold, signing Senegalese Aminata Ly, best rebounder from last season’s WBLA while playing for REG as well as the returning Ifunanya Okoro. The tactician has also signed up Mercy Wanyama, while Betty Kananu crosses back from Equity to solidify what was already a strong KPA side.

“I have assembled one of the best teams ever and I have lots of expectations in these players. The new ones plys the regulars are giving me what I want and so far in the first two games, I am not just happy we have won, but happy with how we have played. We have trained together for a short time but the chemistry is coming together really nicely. I am happy that I don’t have a problem to know who to pair with who because everyone understands the other,” said Ojukwu.

Against Stormers, Ly, Kananu and Okoro all closed business with double digit points. Ly had a brilliant outing with a double-double of 16 points and 14 rebounds with five steals to spice up her afternoon. Okoro had 16 points as well with seven pickings from the board while Kananu had 15 points and five rebounds.

KPA’s Daisy Awino Anyango with a brilliant pass under the basket

Alima Doumbia and Aminata Ssemassekou, both who have played for KPA in the league also averaged double-digit points with 17 and 13 respectively.

Meanwhile, Kananu has reiterated Ojukwu’s ambitions, that the dockers are in it for the win. The shooting guard returns to KPA after several seasons with Equity Hawks, and says it has been seamless blending in and hopes her years of experience can lift her side to victory.

“We have a very good team. It is an all round team where you don’t have to struggle in each department. We absolutely want to go all the way. We are here to win it. There is no two ways about it. It is either us or us,” Kananu told Capital Sports.

The dockers will face off with Burundi’s Gladiators on Wednesday, a match they are expected to easily get through, before the big one against APR on Thursday which will determine who tops the group.

Coach Ojukwu says it will be hugely important for his side to finish top of the group, and says they will take care of business against Gladiators to push into the APR game with confidence.

APR’s Kamba Yoro Diakite in action against Fox Divas of Tanzania

The Rwandese holders meanwhile also picked a second successive win with an easy stroll against Fox Divas, a game they won 89-51.

Kamba Yoro Diakite’s game-high 23 points, 15 of them from the three-point arch, powered the side to victory.

“This was more of a team win because we rotated the bench really well and everyone came in and gave 100 percent. We are getting better each game though we have some bits we have to improve. We have a great squad and we share the ball really well which is one thing I believe makes us trong,” Diakite said after the match.

APR take on Stormers on Wednesday in their third match.