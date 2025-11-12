Messi return to Barcelona unrealistic - president - Capital Sports
Lionel Messi will leave PSG

Football

Messi return to Barcelona unrealistic – president

Published

BARCELONA, Spain, November 12, 2025 – Barcelona president Joan Laporta says it is “unrealistic” that record goalscorer Lionel Messi will return to the club, but he wants to hold a tribute match.

Forward Messi, 37, made a surprise visit to the Nou Camp last week, saying he wants to come back, and “not just to say goodbye as a player”.

The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner left Barcelona for Paris St-Germain in 2021.

He moved to Inter Miami in 2023 and last month signed a new contract which runs until 2028.

Laporta told Catalunya Radio: “For me to make speculation that is unrealistic, nor do I think is fair, I believe that is not appropriate.”

Laporta said Messi’s time at Barcelona did not end the way he would have liked – his contract was not extended against a backdrop of financial issues at the club.

But Laporta said he hopes to stage a match once the Nou Camp reopens after renovation.

“It would be right that he has the best tribute in the world, and it would be wonderful to have it here, in front of 105,000 fans,” he said.

Messi scored 672 goals in a record 778 games for Barcelona, winning 10 La Liga titles and the Champions League four times among other honours.

