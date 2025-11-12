Lionesses coach Odongo names strong team for Africa Women’s 7s

NAIROBI, Kenya, November 12, 2025 – National women’s rugby 7s team coach Simon Odongo has named a 12-woman squad for this weekend’s Rugby Africa Women’s 7s at the RFUEA Grounds.

The squad features seasoned players who will be tasked with wrestling the continental crown from South Africa and ensuring it remains at home.

Notable among the players is France-based Grace Adhiambo Okulu who has just signed a professional contract with Racing 92.

The fly half has been a mainstay of the Kenya Lionesses, spearheading their success at last season’s World Challenger Series in which they topped the final standings.

Her playmaking abilities and clinical finishing will be integral to the Lionesses getting points on the board.

Also incorporated in the squad is Japan-based Janet Okello who will be deputising Sheila Chajira as the team skipper.

The winger is another experienced hand in the side who has built a reputation for her slaloming runs down the flanks or while cutting into the opponents’ 22.

Captaining the side, Chajira will be hoping to lift the trophy on home soil – having also been part of Lionesses’ journey throughout the history of the competition as well as the World Rugby Challenger Series.

Other regulars who have made the final list include Sinaida Mokaya, Faith Livoi, Naomi Amuguni, Christabel Lindo and Phoebe Akinyi.

Lionesses will kick off their campaign on Saturday (November 15) afternoon against Cote d’Ivoire in a Group B that also includes Ghana.

Nine other teams will be in contention including defending champions South Africa, Egypt, Tunisia, Mauritius, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Uganda, Madagascar, Zimbabwe and Burkina Faso.

This is the second time the tournament will be held in Kenya since it was first staged in 2014 in Machakos.

The Lionesses boast only one title in their history, in 2018 when they beat Uganda’s Lady Cranes 29-7 in a one-sided final in Gaborone, Botswana.

South Africa are the record winners of the tourney, clinching it 11 times.