Kenya Lionesses salivating for Africa 7s title after weeks of preps

NAIROBI, Kenya, November 12, 2025 – National women’s rugby 7s player Moreen Muritu says they are going for nothing short of the Africa Women’s 7s title on home soil, this weekend.

Muritu says they have put in the yards in training and are determined to ensure the trophy remains home.

“There is much work to do because all the other teams will be fighting for the same thing. Competition is going to be tough but we have prepared well in training and I believe that cum the end of the weekend we will be celebrating together,” the Kenya Harlequin player said.

The Kenya Lionesses will be among 12 top teams gunning for the continental crown during the two-day event at the RFUEA Grounds in Nairobi.

The country is hosting the event for the second time since it last did in 2014.

Home ground advantage presents a golden opportunity for Simon Odongo’s charges to claim a second gong since their last one in 2018 in Gaborone, Botswana.

Defending champions South Africa, who have won the title a record 11 times, present a huge stumbling block to Lionesses ambitions.

In their last meeting at the latest edition of the competition in Accra, Ghana, the Lady Boks emerged victorious courtesy of a narrow 17-10 win.

The Lionesses are in Pool B where they kick off their campaign against Cote d’Ivoire on Saturday morning before facing Ghana later in the day.

On the other hand, the South Africans are in Pool A alongside neighbours Zimbabwe as well as Mauritius.