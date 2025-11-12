Kananu on fire as KPA shred Gladiators to pieces in Women's BAL qualifiers - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) line up before a match. PHOTO/KENYA PORTS AUTHORITY.

Basketball

Kananu on fire as KPA shred Gladiators to pieces in Women’s BAL qualifiers

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, November 12, 2025 – Betty Kananu was in a class of her own as national champions Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) thrashed Gladiators 100-42 in their Women’s Basketball Africa League (WBAL) Zone V qualifiers at the Nyayo Indoor Gymnasium.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Kananu topped the scoreboard with 27 points in a game in which the dockers were in cruise control from the first buzzer to the end.

Also boasting double digits for the Kenyans were Ifunanya Okoro who sunk 15 points same as Alima Doumbia.

Aminata Ly also came away with double figures courtesy of 10 points.

Anthony Ojukwu’s charges were sitting easy for most of the match as the Burundians offered little resistance, save for the final quarter where the scores were tied at 21-15 in favour of the hosts.

In the end, the stats spoke emphatically of KPA’s superiority on the night, depicting the gulf in quality between the two sides.

It is the dockers’ third straight win of the tournament following earlier triumphs over Foxes Divas of Tanzania and Magic Stormers of Uganda.

Up next for the Kenyan champions is a humongous test against Rwandese giants APR on Thursday night at the same venue.

APR have been similarly imperious in the competition, winning all their matches thus far.

Their latest victory was a 70-50 drubbing of Stormers on Wednesday afternoon, at the same venue.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020