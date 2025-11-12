Kananu on fire as KPA shred Gladiators to pieces in Women’s BAL qualifiers

NAIROBI, Kenya, November 12, 2025 – Betty Kananu was in a class of her own as national champions Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) thrashed Gladiators 100-42 in their Women’s Basketball Africa League (WBAL) Zone V qualifiers at the Nyayo Indoor Gymnasium.

Kananu topped the scoreboard with 27 points in a game in which the dockers were in cruise control from the first buzzer to the end.

Also boasting double digits for the Kenyans were Ifunanya Okoro who sunk 15 points same as Alima Doumbia.

Aminata Ly also came away with double figures courtesy of 10 points.

Anthony Ojukwu’s charges were sitting easy for most of the match as the Burundians offered little resistance, save for the final quarter where the scores were tied at 21-15 in favour of the hosts.

In the end, the stats spoke emphatically of KPA’s superiority on the night, depicting the gulf in quality between the two sides.

It is the dockers’ third straight win of the tournament following earlier triumphs over Foxes Divas of Tanzania and Magic Stormers of Uganda.

Up next for the Kenyan champions is a humongous test against Rwandese giants APR on Thursday night at the same venue.

APR have been similarly imperious in the competition, winning all their matches thus far.

Their latest victory was a 70-50 drubbing of Stormers on Wednesday afternoon, at the same venue.