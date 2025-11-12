Harambee Stars goalkeeper Omondi eyes history with unlikely upset of Senegal’s Teranga Lions

NAIROBI, Kenya, November 12, 2025 – Harambee Stars goalkeeper Byrne Omondi is praying for an unlikely win against Senegal in their international friendly in Turkey on Tuesday next week.

Omondi says an upset of the Teranga Lions will boost their confidence as they continue building for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon).

“They are one of the best teams in Africa and so a win against them will be a great thing for us. It would really give us a lot of confidence even as we continue our preparations for Afcon,” the Gor Mahia custodian said.

Harambee Stars’ record against the Senegalese is eye-watering, in which the West Africans have always reigned supreme in their meetings over the years.

Their last encounter was at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt where Pape Thiaw’s charges triumphed 3-0 in the final Group C match for both sides.

Of the five matches played between the two sides, the Senegalese have been vastly superior – winning four games and drawing once.

At the same time, the Teranga Lions have enjoyed a feast of goals, scoring 10 times to Kenya’s none.

Tuesday’s battle in Turkey will be an acid test for Harambee Stars who are building a new-look team in time for Afcon 2027.

Whereas the Teranga Lions boast of established players who feature in the best leagues around the world, Harambee Stars are mainly composed of youngsters who will be hoping for their maiden game for the national team.

It puts the West Africans in prime position for another big win as Harambee Stars prepare for another long evening in the Turkish city of Antalya.

However, Omondi – who is one of the more established players in the team – believes the match couldn’t have come at a better time for the debutants.

“It is a good thing to have them in the squad and it shows that there is plenty of opportunity to play for Harambee Stars. Even for those who did not make it this time round, it still motivates them to work hard to be called up to the squad next time,” the former Bandari FC netminder said.

Before they face Senegal, Harambee Stars will be up against Equatorial Guinea in their first friendly on Friday, also in Turkey.