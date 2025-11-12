Fifa accused of creating 'fake' player unions - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

A picture shows the FIFA logo during a press conference held by the president of the football's governing body at the FIFA Executive Football Summit on February 15, 2019 in Istanbul. (Photo by OZAN KOSE / AFP) AFP

Football

Fifa accused of creating ‘fake’ player unions

Published

LONDON, England, November 12, 2025 – Fifa has been accused of undermining plans to tackle player welfare issues by consulting with “fake” unions.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

World players’ union Fifpro said the governing body is “creating Fifa-friendly organisations for consultation processes rather than engaging with the recognised football representative bodies”.

It accused Fifa of using “similar strategies with agents and fans”, which it said is a “concerning pattern”.

Fifa announced a series of measures following a meeting on player welfare in Rabat, Morocco, at the weekend.

Fifpro, which represents 66,000 players globally, said it was not invited.

BBC Sport has approached Fifa for comment.

Player welfare is a growing issue, with Fifpro taking legal action against Fifa last month, saying the football calendar is so packed that players’ health is at risk.

Last year Manchester City midfielder Rodri said players were close to going on strike because of an increase in games. He suffered a season-ending knee injury the following week.

Fifa said its meeting was attended by representatives from 30 national player unions and members of its Players’ Voice Panel, an advisory group of ex-players set up by Fifa.

Initiatives announced by Fifa included the creation of a Professional Players Consultation Forum, and support for measures to improve player rest and recovery, such as having at least 72 hours of rest between matches and at least 21 days between seasons.

“We remain committed to further enhancing player welfare and working conditions across the world by implementing concrete and meaningful measures with a view to improving football for the future,” Fifa president Gianni Infantino said after the meeting.

Fifa said it would set up a player welfare fund, but Fifpro says it and Fifa established such a fund before Fifa scrapped it in 2022.

Maheta Molango, chief executive of the Professional Footballers’ Association – which represents players in England and Wales – criticised Fifa’s actions.

“It’s sad news when instead of engaging with the people who have been elected to be the voice of the players, the authority decides to pick who they would like to sit at the table with,” he told BBC Radio 5 Live Breakfast.

“This is very, very concerning. They don’t engage with us. It looks like they have found new people to talk to, which are not recognised unions.”

The Rabat meeting followed a similar meeting on player welfare in New York in July, which Fifpro was not invited to.

That meeting took place on the eve of the Club World Cup final, a tournament that was expanded by Fifa from seven teams to 32.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020