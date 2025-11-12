Ex-Chelsea player Oscar in hospital with heart issue

SAO PAULO, Brazil, November 12, 2025 – Former Chelsea and Brazil midfielder Oscar is stable in hospital after falling ill with a heart issue.

The 34-year-old became unwell while undergoing physical testing before the new season at Sao Paulo’s training centre on Tuesday.

He returned to Brazilian side Sao Paulo, where he started his career, in December 2024.

The club said: “Oscar presented an incident with cardiological changes, being promptly attended to by the club’s professionals and the medical team from Einstein Hospital Israelita, who were present at the site.

“The player was then taken to the hospital, where he is currently in stable condition and remains under observation for further tests to clarify the diagnosis.”

Brazilian publication Globo reported, external that Oscar was using an exercise bike when he collapsed and was unconscious for two minutes.

It added that Oscar is now considering retirement. He returned to Sao Paulo, who are managed by ex-Chelsea and Argentina striker Hernan Crespo, on a three-year deal running until 2027 after spending eight years playing in China.