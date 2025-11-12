Baptism of fire for youngsters as Harambee Stars face Equatorial Guinea, Senegal in international friendlies

NAIROBI, Kenya, November 12, 2025 – The upcoming international friendlies against Equatorial Guinea and Senegal have been tipped as an apt opportunity to build Harambee Stars into a formidable team.

The team’s assistant coach Vasili Manousakis says the youngsters will undergo a baptism by fire, which will stand them in good stead for the long term.

“Yes, two very strong opponents that are preparing for AFCON so we definitely got our work cut out for us. We’ve taken a little bit of a different approach…while they’re focusing on Afcon, we focus on the development of a new crop of players,” the gaffer said.

Coach Benni McCarthy’s charges square up to the Crocodiles of Equatorial Guinea on Friday (November 14) before duelling with the Teranga Lions of Senegal, four days later.

Both teams are using the friendlies as preparations for next month’s Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

On the other hand, Harambee Stars have their sights set on the next edition of the competition in 2027, which they will co-host with neighbours Uganda and Tanzania.

To this effect, McCarthy has named a largely inexperienced squad, consisting of youngsters who have impressed abroad and in the Kenya Premier League.

Notable names include Spain-based Aldrine Kibet, Zamalek’s Baron Ochieng’, Gor Mahia leftback Bryton Onyona, and Nairobi United’s Kevin Otiende, all of who are in line for their senior bow with the national team.

Manousakis confessed a selection headache due to the plethora of options at their disposal.

He said competition to get into the national team has become cutthroat.

“There’s some really good local players that have been performing week in and week out. We wish we could have picked a couple of more, you know, because there’s some really players on form at the moment,” Manousakis said.

He added: ” But a lot of the youngsters, I think you’ve seen for yourself, it’s almost a new look Kenyan national team for this upcoming friendlies. That’s what it’s about. The objective is to give them a taste of senior football. Baron, you know, played under 20 at Afcon. He’s got to move to Zamalek…he’s playing with some of the best players on the African continent.”

The team have their work cut out against the two giants of African football who have players plying their trade in the best leagues across the world.

That is of no concern to Manousakis who insists that the ultimate goal is to come away with a win.

“The approach is to win the game and in the same time, during very difficult circumstances. With the opposition that we’re going to face, these boys will grow. The objective is to give them a taste of senior football,” he said.

The team departed for Turkey on Wednesday morning.

They will be without a number of players nursing injuries, including UK-based Vincent Harper, Adam Wilson as well as Real Sociedad’s Job Ochieng and Nairobi United Manzur Okwaro.