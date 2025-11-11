Ugandan opposition no match for Kenya Ports Authority in Basketball Africa League qualifiers

NAIROBI, Kenya, November 11, 2025 – Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) thrashed Uganda’s Magic Stormers 94-41 to intensify their charge at the Women’s Basketball Africa League (WBAL) Zone V qualifiers at the Nyayo Gymnasium on Tuesday night.

The Kenyan champions were imperious off the get-go, racing to a 21-8 victory in the first quarter.

They then extended their lead to 50-20 at the end of the second quarter as the Ugandan representatives seemed all at sea.

They couldn’t put up much of a fight in the third quarter, Anthony Ojukwu’s charges continuing to pound them to a pulp by extending their lead to 73-31.

KPA had five players to thank for their big victory, owing to their double digits contribution to the scoreboard.

Alima Doumbia led the way with a game-high 17 points – to add to six assists and three rebounds.

Others to sink double-digit points were Aminata Samassekou (16), Ifunanya Okoro (16), Aminata Ly (16) and Betty Kananu (15).

The Ugandans’ best player was Ajah Akuak who scored seven points.

KPA will resume the court on Wednesday afternoon against Burundi’s Gladiators at the same venue.