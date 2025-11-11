Tough day in class for Zetech University as students whooped by Rwandese giants at Zone V BAL qualifiers

NAIROBI, Kenya, November 11, 2025 – Zetech University Sparks’ ‘character development’ at the Women’s Basketball Africa League (BAL) Zone V qualifiers continued with a 44-86 loss to Rwanda Energy Group (REG) at the Nyayo Gymnasium on Tuesday afternoon.

The students came into the game with a much-needed lift from their Group B opener loss to Les Hippo, in which they went down 61-75.

However, it was another tutorial in basketball for the varsity side who were picked apart with ease by the Rwandese giants.

Often bereft of the heart to drive into the paint, Zetech resorted to three-pointers, which most often than not resulted into turnovers.

In contrast, their opponents – true to their name – were full of energy in offense and defence, fuelled by an aggressive gameplan that saw them exploit every laxity by the Kenyans.

Contrastingly, Zetech began the game brightly, showing sparks of brilliance but ultimately fell short, trailing 16-24 heading into the second quarter.

REG showed their strength in the second quarter, racing to a 50-28 lead at the end.

Zetech could only muster eight points in the third quarter as the Rwandese extended their advantage to 73-36.

The final quarter was more of a contest but by then the damage had been done as REG eventually took all the points on the board.

Beryl Adhiambo was the only Zetech player to enter the double digits, sinking 11 points for the losing side in addition to seven rebounds.

Kadidia Maiga was the starwoman for the winners, sinking a game-high 15 points, one assist and 11 rebounds.

The Kenyans next play Tanzania’s Don Bosco Lady Lioness at the same venue on Thursday.