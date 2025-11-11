Sprinter Bracy-Williams given 45-month doping ban

WASHINGTON, United States, November 11, 2025 – Former world 100m silver medallist Marvin Bracy-Williams has been given a 45-month ban for doping offences after a whistleblower triggered an investigation.

The 31-year-old American sprinter was runner-up at the 2022 World Championships at Eugene in Oregon.

He was also part of the USA men’s 4x100m relay team that won silver, which means Great Britain are set to be upgraded to silver from bronze.

Bracy-Williams was provisionally suspended in February 2024 after testing positive for anabolic agent testosterone.

The United States Anti-Doping Organisation (Usada) said it received a tip from a whistleblower.

Bracy-Williams, who has not competed since 2023, initially tried to tamper with the investigation and also breached the whereabouts rules where athletes must let officials know where they will be.

But he later admitted his violations and also provided “substantial assistance” to the investigation, said Usada, which carried out the investigation with the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) and US Drug Enforcement Administration.

“This case is an example of the importance of cooperation between like-minded organisations and law enforcement agencies when it comes to eradicating organised doping schemes,” said Usada chief Travis Tygart.

“When the rules are applied as they should be, we can hold people accountable while also pursuing additional anti-doping rule violations and criminal charges.

“This investigation has already resulted in several impactful outcomes which will be announced at a later date, as the overall investigation continues.”

Bracy-Williams is the second sprinter from the USA podium sweep of the 2022 world 100m to fall foul of anti-doping regulations.

Gold medallist Fred Kerley was provisionally suspended in August by the Athletics Integrity Unit for whereabouts failures. He said at the time that he planned to contest the allegation.

Kerley later signed up to compete in next year’s inaugural Enhanced Games, which allows for athletes to use performance-enhancing drugs that are banned in official competition.