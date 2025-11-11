Simmering Snow Surges Ahead at eighth leg of Sunshine Development Tour

LIMURU, Kenya, November 10, 2025 – Muthaiga Golf Club’s Greg Snow continued his red-hot form in the second round of the Betika Masters at Limuru Country Club, extending his lead at the top of the leaderboard to six shots.

Snow produced another composed performance, carding 5-under par for the day to take his overall tournament total to 11-under par, giving himself a strong cushion heading into Tuesday’s final round.

Snow’s round featured birdies on 1, 2, 3, 6, 10, 11 and 18, with dropped shots on 4 and 13. His solid iron play and disciplined course management kept him in control throughout the day.

Speaking after his round, Snow said he was pleased with how he executed his game plan.

Rwanda’s Celestin Nsanzuwera tees off during the second round of the Betika Masters, the eighth leg of the Sunshine Development Tour East Africa Swing at Limuru Country Club.

“It’s been good. I limited the mistakes and kept giving myself a lot of opportunities for birdies, and I’m taking advantage of that. Got off to a fast start again with three birdies on the first three holes. It’s really been good ball striking.”

“For tomorrow, the plan is the same. Stick to the process, hit the greens, and create as many chances as possible. The putter is working well, so I just need to stay steady.”

Rwanda’s Celestin Nsanzuwera moved into second place after returning a 2-under par round for a total of 5-under par. His second round included birdies on 3, 13, 15, 16 and 18, a bogey on 8, and a double bogey on 5.

In third place is three-time SDT–EAS winner Njoroge Kibugu, who signed for 3-under par to take his total to 4-under par. His round included birdies on 1, 3, 5, 13, 15 and 18, with a bogey on 2 and a costly double bogey on 17.

Kibugu admitted he struggled to find rhythm off the tee.

“Personally, it wasn’t a very good day for me. I really struggled out there. I didn’t hit my driver well, though the irons gave me chances especially on the par threes. The putts didn’t drop today. I could have finished six or seven under, but that’s golf.”

On the double bogey at 17, he added: “I hadn’t hit my driver well the whole day. On 17, I pulled it left, it hit a tree and no one saw the ball, so it was lost. I made par with the second ball, so it became a double. I really didn’t need that at that point, but we take it and move on.”

A three-way tie sits in fourth place, with Jastas Madoya, Dismas Indiza, and Rizwan Charania all ending the day on 3-under par heading into the final round.

The cut was set at 7-over par, with Naomi Wafula emerging as the only female golfer to make it into the final round, continuing her strong form on the Tour.

The top 30 players and ties continue tomorrow, where they will be competing for the KSh 2 million prize purse, alongside crucial world ranking points and Safari Tour ranking points that count towards qualification for the 2026 Magical Kenya Open.

A key highlight of the day came from amateur Mercy Nyanchama recorded a hole-in-one on the par-3 14th, marking one of the standout moments of the tournament.