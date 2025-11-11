Mathare United, 1XBet launch grassroots football project in Githurai

NAIROBI, Kenya, November 11, 2025 – Mathare United and 1xBet launched the 1XBET MTAANI project at Githurai Primary School grounds on Tuesday in a colourful event that attracted over 3,000 fans.

The grassroots project is designed to inspire the next generation of

footballers and support local talent through direct engagement.

Speaking during the event, Mathare United captain Brian Ochieng’ praised the initiative as one that will provide a lifeline for young talents to grow from the grassroots to the elite leagues.

“I would like to thank 1xBet for launching such an initiative. As someone who grew up playing in the MYSA zonal system, I know the impact that this will have on the young players as we were also inspired to become professional footballers through watching our role models play in the community grounds,” Ochieng’ said.

The event was headlined by a friendly match between Mathare United FC and Githurai All Stars where Steve Kimari scored the winner in the 78th minute to decide the evenly contested encounter in favour of the visitors.

Mathare United head coach John Kamau hands over football goodies to Githurai All Stars.

Speaking after the match, head coach John Kamau admitted there were a number of players in the opposite side who caught his eye.

“I will look at things from a technical point of view and say it has been long since we connected with the community in such a manner. Mathare United is all about giving the youth a sporting chance and majority of our current players are from the MYSA Zones. Therefore, such initiatives help in identifying the next generation of talents. Today I can confirm that through the efforts of our sponsor 1xBet, we have scouted several players whom I believe, with nurturing, have what it takes to play in the Premier League,” Kamau said.

Built on the message, “Football for Good,” the project seeks to bring together professional athletes, young aspiring players, and local residents for a day of sport, mentorship, and meaningful connection.

Mathare United CEO Jecton Obure promised that the project will be expanded to other areas within the city.

Fans take in the action between Mathare United and Githurai All Stars.

“I am thrilled to have launched this initiative in my Zone, where I grew up and played football. This ground moulded me into who I am today and I am happy to see such a huge crowd in attendance. I am glad to be back here for such a worthy course thanks to 1xBet who are keen on helping us reconnect with the community. This is the first of many such drives and I hope we can replicate this in all the 18 MYSA Zones moving forward,” Obure said.

Speaking at the same time, Githurai All Stars captain Teddy Ouko expressed gratitude for the friendly and the good gesture by the betting firm.

“I want to say a big thank you to Mathare United because it is not common for a Premier League club to makes time to come and play and share words of encouragement with clubs in the grassroots. Most of the time it is us who seek them but to have such a club drop down to our level means a lot. We are humbled by this gesture Mathare United and extremely grateful to their sponsors 1xBet for making it possible,” Ouko said.

At the end of the friendly match, Githurai All Stars received a full donation of essential football equipment, including: footballs, training bibs, goal nets, space markers, cones, agility ladders and whistles courtesy of 1xBet.