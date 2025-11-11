Kenyan youngster Achola ready to spur Junior Starlets to Afcon Under 17 - Capital Sports
Junior Starlets in training at Kasarani Annex. PHOTO/FOOTBALL KENYA FEDERATION.

Harambee Stars

Kenyan youngster Achola ready to spur Junior Starlets to Afcon Under 17

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, November 11, 2025 – National Under 17 youngster Nathan Achola is eager to make his mark for the team at this week’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

The No. 9 is itching to hit the back of the net and promises to take his chance when he finds it.

“It’s a dream for every 17-year-old to represent their country so I was over the moon, my family was over the moon, my friends were so happy for me. It was just very nice, very good. Of course, I play the forward position so in the tournament I would like to score a goal or two,” the 17-year-old said.

The youngster is among 25 players called by William ‘Kanu’ Muluya to the squad for the regional campaign where the Junior Starlets will be seeking their first-ever ticket to the continental scene.

Achola is already dreaming of the big stages of Afcon Under 17, where he believes Kenya stands a great chance of reaching the World Cup.

“Of course, as a team I want us to make it far because last year I know the team didn’t qualify for AFCON so as a team I want us to get to that place. I want us to qualify for AFCON and of course once we make it to AFCON it’s a road to the World Cup under 17, which is like the biggest stage at the youth level,” he said.

The youngster adds that most of his teammates share the same ambition — so much so that the coaches haven’t had to push them to do anything.

“I feel like a lot of it is self-drive from the players; all of us just want to achieve our goal of making it to AFCON and then of course our coaches, the technical bench are very motivating,” Achola observed.

He added:”We’re just all disciplined…the coaches push us…we push ourselves. Of course, we’re representing the country so we’re trying to make a name for Kenya which also pushes us so yeah it’s just all that together.”

At last year’s edition of the Cecafa qualifiers, Junior Starlets had a campaign to forget after exiting at the group stages.

They lost 1-0 to Tanzania before a 5-0 thrashing by Uganda brought a cruel death-knell to their hopes.

