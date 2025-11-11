How Tusker Malt Made Nairobi Polo a Canvas for High Fashion, Craft and Culture

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 11 – The Nairobi Polo Grounds were abuzz over the weekend as the Lagos Incoming Tour brought together a mix of sport, craft and high fashion.

The tournament drew both polo enthusiasts and a growing number of Kenyans who now see the game as an avenue for individual expression and a celebration of the Kenyan lifestyle culture.

Once considered a quiet preserve of a small sporting circle, polo in Nairobi has evolved into a social meeting point for anyone who cares about fashion and craft and looking to have a good time on a Saturday and Sunday weekend.

Besides the ponies and adrenaline as both the Nairobi Club and the Lagos Club competed to reclaim the Simon Kuseyo Memorial Cup, fashion enthusiasts dressed to the nines came out to enjoy an afternoon of music and entertainment.

Fashion influencer and founder of Sued Watch, Sue Mueni at the Nairobi Polo club during the Lagos Incoming tour at the weekend. She has partnered with Tusker Malt to advance the celebration of craftsmanship and high fashion.

Despite the chilly weather, the polo event was well attended with full turnout at the clubhouse stands and at the lively Tusker Malt social experience area.

“Polo in Kenya is evolving. It’s no longer just an exclusive sport, it is a space where sport, style, and social connection meet. More Kenyans are showing up to experience and engage with a scene that celebrates both craft and premium experience by taste and design,” said Rediet Yigezu, Ag Head of Marketing, Premium Beers at Kenya Breweries Limited (KBL).

As a brand built on the appreciation of craftsmanship and dedication to quality, as it is the only beer that takes twice the time to brew. This makes it a brand a key element that celebrates craft, lifestyle and fashion at every Polo event in Nairobi.

The section fitted with lounges hosted two crafts rooms for fashion entrepreneur Sue Mueni of Sued Watches and Tedd Josiah of Joka Jok leather – who have partnered with Tusker Malt to elaborate the essence of its principle – patience, dedication and mastery.

The experiential rooms offered attendees a taste for bespoke designs and the meticulous process behind creating and curating each piece, reflecting the brand’s principles of patience, dedication, and mastery.

“The partnership with Malt has been a constant reminder of why I love the process of creating… it is in the act of piecing small details of art, that speak to me, together that true craft is made. What I do and the principles that Malt stand on are a true reflection of what my brand, for seven years, has been built on,” said Ms Sue Mueni.

Dj Bee playing music at the Nairobi Polo Club during the Lagos Incoming Tour tournament in Nairobi.

In the Soldier Salute Polo tournaments held in January, the beer had partnered with Bevern Oguk of BOGUK fashion who showcased capsule wear inspired by the match. The designs featured Kimonos, Pants Suits, Blazers, Scarfs, and the iconic BOGUK hat, a unique showcase that fused refined fashion and cultural storytelling.