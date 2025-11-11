‘Fit for a rice field:’ Kamau’s harsh verdict on Awendo Green Stadium

NAIROBI, Kenya, November 11, 2025 – Mathare United head coach John Kamau has described the playing surface of Awendo Green Stadium as only fit for rice farming.

Kamau says the pitch is in a terrible state and a hindrance to a proper game of football.

“I congratulate my boys for a game well played considering the state of the pitch. This is not a pitch for playing football…maybe for planting rice. It is in a very terrible state. Either way, I am happy with the one point we have picked from today’s game.

The slumboys played to a 1-1 draw with Administration Police Bomet at the venue on Sunday evening, a day after heavy rains had pounded the area.

This made for a waterlogged pitch in which players had to work extra hard to get the ball moving while taking utmost care to avoid injuries.

However, the poor state of the pitch was not the only complaint Kamau had from a trying afternoon in Western Kenya.

The former goalkeeper was also incensed by the level of officiating in the tie, blaming the referee for a number of poor decisions.

“I usually don’t like talking about the men in black but I felt that they did not do their job well. I am very disappointed with the penalty that was given in added time. Where did that come from? I think that when games are not being aired on TV, a lot of issues crop up,” the former Harambee Stars assistant coach said.

It is the second time that Kamau has lamented about the level of officiating, following his initial complaints in the wake of last weekend’s 2-0 loss to AFC Leopards.

Hansel Ochieng’ scored the equaliser at the death for the bottom side after Ellie Asieche had given the 2007 Kenya Premier League champions the lead in the 56th minute.

Mathare are perched 14th on the log with eight points from eight games.

They next play second-placed Kakamega Homeboyz at the Kasarani Stadium on Saturday.