'Cutest comeback ever' - Jabeur announces pregnancy - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Tunisia's Ons Jabeur is through to the Wimbledon semi-finals © SEBASTIEN BOZON / AFP

Tennis

‘Cutest comeback ever’ – Jabeur announces pregnancy

Published

LONDON, England, November 11, 2025 – Former world number two Ons Jabeur has announced that she is pregnant with her first child.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Jabeur, 31, decided to take time away from tennis in July for her own wellbeing, saying she had not felt happy on court “for some time”.

The Tunisian, now ranked 79th, posted on Instagram: “Took a little break to reset and recharge… Turns out, we’ve been planning the cutest comeback ever.

“The court will have to wait a little longer, because soon… we’ll be welcoming our tiniest team-mate. Baby boy joining the team in April.”

A two-time Wimbledon runner-up, Jabeur has been dubbed the ‘Minister of Happiness’ for her cheerful personality.

However, she said she was putting herself first in taking a step back from the tour “to breathe, to heal, and to rediscover the joy of simply living”.

Jabeur told Sky Sports last week she feels the sport’s schedule “is killing everyone” – echoing comments by the likes of six-time major champion Iga Swiatek, who said the season is too long and too intense.

Jabeur, the highest-ranked player from an Arab nation in WTA history, has won five WTA singles titles.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020