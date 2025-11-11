‘Cutest comeback ever’ – Jabeur announces pregnancy

LONDON, England, November 11, 2025 – Former world number two Ons Jabeur has announced that she is pregnant with her first child.

Jabeur, 31, decided to take time away from tennis in July for her own wellbeing, saying she had not felt happy on court “for some time”.

The Tunisian, now ranked 79th, posted on Instagram: “Took a little break to reset and recharge… Turns out, we’ve been planning the cutest comeback ever.

“The court will have to wait a little longer, because soon… we’ll be welcoming our tiniest team-mate. Baby boy joining the team in April.”

A two-time Wimbledon runner-up, Jabeur has been dubbed the ‘Minister of Happiness’ for her cheerful personality.

However, she said she was putting herself first in taking a step back from the tour “to breathe, to heal, and to rediscover the joy of simply living”.

Jabeur told Sky Sports last week she feels the sport’s schedule “is killing everyone” – echoing comments by the likes of six-time major champion Iga Swiatek, who said the season is too long and too intense.

Jabeur, the highest-ranked player from an Arab nation in WTA history, has won five WTA singles titles.