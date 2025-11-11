‘Come show us love at RFUEA,’ – Lionesses rally Kenyans for Africa Women’s 7s

NAIROBI, Kenya, November 11, 2025 – National women’s rugby 7s player Judith Auma has issued a rallying call for Kenyans to pack the RFUEA Grounds to capacity during the Africa Women’s 7s on November 15-16.

Auma is hopeful Kenyans will show the same love to Lionesses as they did to their football counterparts, Harambee Starlets, during their Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) qualifiers.

“We urge all Kenyans to come and fill this place on Saturday and Sunday as we compete in the Africa Women’s 7s. We need to have more numbers than we did during the Safari 7s. Let them come and cheer us on as they did for the Starlets,” she said.

Kenya will be hosting the continental competition for the second time in history, having first done so in 2014.

The tournament brings together 12 top ranked teams on the continent including Kenya, South Africa, Uganda, Madagascar, Ghana, Cote d’Ivoire, Zambia, Zimbabwe, and Mauritius among others.

Auma believes the competition will be a game-changer for women’s rugby in the country, putting the Lionesses on the same pedestal as their male counterparts – as far as publicity is concerned.

“For a long time, we have wanted as many people to come watch us play as they usually do for our male counterparts. It is a good thing that we will have a lot of media coverage this time round…having the likes of Capital FM on board is great because it now gives us the visibility that we deserve as the Lionesses,” the Impala RFC player said.

Coach Simon Odongo’s charges have been placed in Pool B alongside Ghana and Cote d’Ivoire.

They will be counting on home advantage to dethrone defending champions South Africa who beat them to the trophy at last year’s edition in Accra, Ghana.

Auma believes the Lionesses are hungry for glory and are ready to roar themselves into the final.

“Of course, the players have trained well and are ready to give their best in this tournament. We are the hosts and we want to ensure that the trophy remains here at home,” she said.

The Lionesses kick off their campaign against the Ivorians at 12:44pm on Saturday.