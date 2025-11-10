Track queen Kipyegon Leads Kenyan Stars in Prestigious List of 50 Most Influential African Women in Sports

NAIROBI, Kenya, November 10, 2025 — Kenyan athletics icon Faith Kipyegon has once again etched her name in history after being named among the 2025 Honorees of the 50 Most Influential African Women in Sports Awards, a continental recognition celebrating trailblazing women shaping the future of sports across Africa and the diaspora.

The announcement by the Africa Sports Ventures Group (ASVG) places Kipyegon at the forefront of a powerful list of athletes, executives, innovators and policymakers transforming Africa’s sports ecosystem.

As a multiple world record holder and global symbol of endurance, resilience, and excellence, Kipyegon continues to transcend athletics to become a voice of inspiration for women and girls across the continent.

Kipyegon’s inclusion comes as no surprise.

Over the past decade, she has delivered one of the most dominant runs in middle-distance running history: a three-time Olympic 1500 m champion (Rio 2016, Tokyo 2020, Paris 2024) and multiple-time world champion.

In 2023 she broke the 1500m world record (3:49.11) and the 5000m record (14:05.20).

Faith Kipyegon’s standout races in 2025

In 2025, she delivered one of the greatest seasons ever recorded by a middle-distance runner, producing a series of unforgettable performances that reinforced her status as the greatest of all time.

She embarked on a daring attempt to break the four-minute barrier for the mile, a feat no woman has ever officially achieved.

On June 26, in Paris, she clocked 4:06.42, trimming more than a second off her own world record (4:07.64) and reaffirming her status as a trailblazer.

Just a week later, on July 5, at the Prefontaine Classic in Eugene, Kipyegon rewrote the history books again, running an astonishing 3:48.68 in the 1500 m to obliterate her previous world record and become the first woman in history to break the 3:49 barrier.

The run sent shockwaves through the sport and became one of the defining moments of the season.

She followed up with another elite display at the Kamila Skolimowska Memorial in Silesia, where she posted 8:07.04 in the 3000 m, a time that placed her within a second of the longstanding world record and showcased her extraordinary versatility across distances.

Her dominance continued at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo. In the 1500 m final, Kipyegon took control of the race and delivered a commanding victory in 3:52.15, securing yet another world title in her signature event.

Days later, she stepped up to the 5000 m final, where she produced a gutsy performance to win silver in 14:55.07, once again proving that she can compete and excel across multiple disciplines.

Kenyan Women Shining On the Continent

Kipyegon headlines a powerful list of Kenyan women recognized for their outstanding contributions to sports leadership, development, and storytelling.

Former Cabinet Secretary for Sports, Culture & Heritage Amb. Amina Mohamed is honoured for her instrumental role in championing sports policy reforms, strengthening national sports governance, and promoting Kenya’s global sports diplomacy efforts.

In football development, Doreen Nabwire, a former Kenya women’s national team captain turned Football Kenya Federation executive, continues to pioneer growth in women’s football.

Her expertise and leadership have been vital in raising standards, improving player pathways and expanding grassroots programs.

Peris Mukoko, a senior official in the NOC-K Gender Commission, is recognized for her unrelenting work in empowering young female athletes and promoting inclusivity within the Olympic movement.

In media, Celestine Karoney, BBC Sports Africa reporter, continues to amplify African sports stories on the global stage.

Her storytelling and coverage have helped spotlight athletes, federations, and initiatives that often go unseen by mainstream global media.

The 2025 Awards process included months of nominations, continental voting, and leadership workshops featuring partners such as G100 and Women Africa Sport Network.

These initiatives created a vibrant platform for mentoring, skill-building, and collaboration among hundreds of influential women across Africa.

Every honoree’s story highlights perseverance, innovation, and the desire to advance sports for the next generation, from Olympic tracks and football pitches to boardrooms, newsrooms, and community academies.

ASVG has confirmed that the 2026 Edition of the Awards will take place in Dakar, Senegal, alongside the Youth Olympic Games.

This strategic placement sets the stage for a continental celebration that aligns women’s leadership with Africa’s rising influence in global sport.