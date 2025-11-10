Police coach Stojanovic laments over ‘early Christmas gift’ to Gor Mahia

NAIROBI, Kenya, November 10, 2025 – Kenya Police head coach Dusan Stojanovic has admitted they gifted Gor Mahia their 2-0 victory in their Premier League encounter at the Nyayo Stadium on Sunday evening.

The Serb admits they started well but then lost concentration, which allowed their opponents an early goal.

“We started off quite well but then we gifted the opponents an opening goal. From then on, things started to go wrong for us on the pitch. In the second half, we slightly improved but we still need to convert our chances,” the former Sports Club Villa head coach said.

Felix Oluoch and Shariff Musa struck in the first half as K’Ogalo ran out 2-0 winners – handing the Kenya Premier League champions their first loss of the season.

Stojanovic had began his reign with a 1-0 win over Sofapaka on Wednesday last week; however, Gor Mahia proved a step too far as Charles Akonnor’s charges combine offensive potency with defensive solidity.

The 44-year-old was humble enough to congratulate the winners of the day, noting that they executed their strategy to perfection.

“Congratulations to them…they played well today and deserved this win. For us, this is a lesson learnt and now we know what to do and what not to do going forward. We will work on our mistakes to ensure we get better results the next time we play,” he said.

Stojanovic will have the benefit of the international break to better imprint his playing philosophy on his players before their next encounter against Mathare United on November 24.

The defending champions lie 11th on the log with eight points from five matches.