Owalo appointed Gor Mahia club patron - Capital Sports
Gor Mahia deputy patron Eliud Owalo (L) and club chair Ambrose Rachier. PHOTO/GOR MAHIA FC

Kenyan Premier League

Owalo appointed Gor Mahia club patron

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, November 10, 2025 – Eliud Owalo has been confirmed as the new patron of Gor Mahia, following the demise of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, late last month.

In a statement, the club said his appointment takes effect from November 1.

“Further to the press release dated 16/10/2025 by the club executive regarding the notice of assumption by then club deputy patron Hon. Eliud Owalo as acting club patron, this is to formally notify the general public, the football fraternity in general and the Gor Mahia Football Club members in particular and Gor Mahia fans at large, that the club has confirmed the appointment of Hon Eliud Owalo as the substantive club patron with effect from the first day of November 2025,” club chair Ambrose Rachier said.

Owalo was initially named as interim club patron on October 16, following the ex-PM’s demise a day earlier.

He was, until then, the deputy patron during which he took a central role in the club’s activities by often contributing to a number of their causes.

A longtime fan of the club, Owalo was involved in the purchase of the club’s new bus.

Amid Kenya’s campaign at the African Nations Championships (CHAN) in August, the former Cabinet Secretary was instrumental in the signing of a number of new players – often meeting with them just before putting pen to paper for K’Ogalo.

They include goalkeeper Byrne Omondi from Bandari, Mike Kibwage, Siraj Mohammed and Lewis Bandi from AFC Leopards.

