Olympics Qualification for Golf: What is required to Qualify for the LA2028 Games?

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 10 – Golf first featured at the Olympics during the 1900 Summer Olympic Games and again in 1904. At the 1908 Games onwards, golf was not included in the Olympic program.

That situation changed in 2009 when the International Olympic Committee (IOC) sitting in Copenhagen agreed to reinstate the sport for the 2016 Summer Olympics in Brazil.

The International Golf Federation (IGF) was appointed as the governing body for golf at the Games and qualification to the Games was based on the Official World Golf Ranking (for men) and the Women’s World Golf Rankings (WWGR).

Since the 2016 Olympic Games, which were marred by the Zika Virus, golf has been played by the worlds’ top players at the Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024 Games and the gold medal in golf has taken its rightful place as one of golf’s coveted trophies.

According to the IGF, men gold medalist winners get exemptions into all major championships, The Sentry (tournament of champions) and also get awarded OWGR points.

For the women, the gold medalist gets exemptions into the AIG Women’s Open, the Chevron Championship, the U.S. Women’s Open, the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship and the Amundi Evian Championship. They also get awarded one point towards the LPGA Hall of Fame and earn Rolex Women’s World Golf Ranking points (https://www.igfgolf.org/olympic-golf-ranking/overview).

Kenyan veteran pro golfer, Dismas Indiza, in action at the the Sunshine Development Tour East Africa Swing Betika Masters at VetLab Sports Club

How do golfers qualify for the Olympics?

At the 2024 Paris Games, the International Golf Federation (IGF) published the following qualification system for men’s and women’s individual stroke play; one spot in each discipline went to France as the host country and the top 15 on the OWGR for men and the top 15 on the WWGR automatically qualified with a maximum of four (4) players per country in each discipline and thereafter a maximum of two (2) players per country per discipline. Additionally, if any continent is not represented following that selection criteria, one slot is awarded to the highest ranked eligible golfer from that continent.

In total, 60 slots are allocated to each of the disciplines, men and women. (https://www.igfgolf.org/olympic-golf-ranking/paris2024-qs-golf-final-as-of-04-10-2022.pdf).

This qualification system ensured a wide player representation from over 30 countries across the world.

Kenyan pro golfer, Njoroge Kibugu, with the winner’s trophy of the Sunshine Development Tour East Africa Swing Betika Masters at VetLab Sports Club

In the men discipline for example, a player ranked 378th on the OWGR made it to Paris and in the women discipline, a player ranked 336th on the WWGR also made it to Paris.

Africa was represented by Christian Bezuidenhout and Erik van Rooyen from South Africa in the men discipline and Ines Laklalech of Morroco, Ashleigh Buhai and Paula Reto from South Africa in the women discipline.

According to the IGF, the format of qualification for the LA2028 Games will remain similar to what was used for Paris, consequently, for any East African golfer to qualify for LA2028 they will need to play themselves into the top 350 on the OWGR for men and the top 350 on the WWGR for women.

OWGR and WWGR points are only awarded at qualifying events; in East Africa the Sunshine Development Tour (SDT), affiliated to the Sunshine Tour, is the first and only organized golf tour, in the history of golf in East Africa, to organise professional golf events with OWGR points.

Through the SDT, Kenya’s Njoroge Kibugu has moved from rank 3,294 to rank 1,896 after six events. Similarly, Dismas Indiza has moved from rank 4,565 to 2,217 and Rwanda’s Celestin Nsanzuwera has moved from rank 4,577 to 1,782. Nsanzuwera is the best ranked East Africa professional on the OWGR.

Rwanda’s Celestin Nsanzuwera in action during the second round of Betika Masters at VetLab Sports Club

The Road to the LA2028 Olympics for either Njoroge, Indiza or Nsanzuwera is clearly spelt out, they must work themselves into the top 350 of the world to have any chance of Olympic qualification. OWGR points required for these players to make it to the top1000 and ultimately the top 400 of the world are exclusively available on OWGR recognized tournaments.

In East Africa, the Sunshine Development Tour is the only OWGR recognized professional golf tour offering OWGR points. Consequently, SDT remains the exclusive path to LA2028 for professional golfers in East Africa region