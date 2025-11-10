Kipsang, Chepkirui shine as Kenya claim podium sweep at Cardiff Cross Country

NAIROBI, Kenya, November 10, 2025 – Kenya’s Matthew Kipsang led a podium sweep in the men’s race at the Cardiff Cross Country Challenge in Wales on Sunday evening.

The 29-year-old clocked 28:19 to win the men’s 9.6 km race, crossing the finish line ahead of fellow countrymen, Victor Kimosop (28:25) and Stephen Kimutai (28:27) in second and third respectively.

It was a race that was always a Kenyan affair, the trio peeling away after 2.5 km to form the leading pack.

They were soon joined by Britain’s Zakariya Mahamed as well as Jacob Cann and Richard Slade – the latter two fading away in the last kilometre.

With Mahamed struggling to match the Kenyans’ pace and endurance, it was only a matter of when and not if the East Africans would come away with a podium sweep.

Chepkirui rules women’s race

It was yet another happy ending for Kenya in the women’s race as Cynthia Chepkirui cruised to victory.

The Africa Under 18 3000m champion won the women’s 6.4km race, stopping the timer at 20:11.

Cynthia Chepkirui wins the women’s race at the Cardiff Cross Country Challenge. PHOTO/WORLD ATHLETICS

Fellow Kenyan Sheila Chebet followed closely in second, clocking 20:31 as Canadian Ceili McCabe came third in 20:34.

Sunday’s competition marks the beginning of the 2025/26 World Cross Country Tour, which also includes the Sirikwa Classic Cross Country Tour, to be held in Eldoret, early next year.