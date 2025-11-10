Esports Kenya, 82 Sports in groundbreaking partnership for 2025 Kenya Phygital Cup

NAIROBI, Kenya, November 10, 2025 – Esports Kenya Federation have announced 82 Sports as the title sponsor for the 2025 Kenya Phygital Cup, slated for December 6 at the Jamhuri Primary School Astro Turf Grounds.

The partnership marks a major boost for one of Kenya’s fastest-growing hybrid sporting competitions.

The sponsorship package, valued at Ksh. 500,000, will support tournament logistics, production, and prize rewards.

The winning team is set to pocket Ksh. 70,000, while the runners-up will take home Ksh. 30,000.

In an added incentive, the champions will stand a chance to represent Kenya at the Games of the Future in Astana, Kazakhstan, a global phygital sports showcase featuring cutting-edge hybrid disciplines.

This year’s event marks the second edition of the Kenya Phygital Cup.

The inaugural tournament, held in January 2025, saw the Kenyan champions fly the national flag in Abu Dhabi during the international showpiece in July, where they reached the quarterfinals.

Phygital Football blends the intensity of traditional sport with the excitement of modern gaming.

Teams first face off in a 5v5 physical football match, then transition to an esports battle on PlayStation 5.

The combined (aggregate) results from both segments determine the winner, creating a unique fusion of athletic ability, strategy, and digital prowess.

82 Sports CEO Joash Okuto said the company is keen to champion innovation and youth engagement.

“At 82 Sports, we are deeply committed to promoting talent, environmental conservation, and community wellness through regular tournaments and grassroots initiatives. We believe the future of sports lies in innovation and inclusivity,” Okuto said.

He added: “Partnering with Esports Kenya Federation aligns with our vision to support emerging sporting experiences that engage youth both on the pitch and in the digital arena. The Phygital football embodies that balance perfectly.”

Esports Kenya Federation President Ronny Lusigi welcomed the partnership, calling it a milestone for the federation.

“We are happy to welcome 82 Sports as our sponsors for this year’s edition. Their support demonstrates growing confidence in our federation, as potential partners can be assured of transparency, accountability, and a return on investment,” Lusigi said.

For players, the opportunity to compete globally is a major motivation.

Leone Mwaura, who represented Kenya in Abu Dhabi, described the experience as transformative.

“Playing in Abu Dhabi on the global stage was amazing. Competing both physically and digitally tested our teamwork and adaptability. I’m excited that more Kenyan players now have the same opportunity through this upcoming tournament,” Mwaura said.

Registration is now open through Esports Kenya Federation’s digital platforms.

Only the first 16 teams to sign up will secure their spot in the tournament, promising a competitive selection process for this groundbreaking blend of sport and technology.