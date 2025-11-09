Trailblazers inflict more pain on GSU with second defeat in men's volleyball league - Capital Sports
Action between KPA and Trailblazers in the national league quarterfinal playoffs at Kasarani Indoor arena. PHOTO/TRAILBLAZERS VOLLEYBALL CLUB

Volleyball

Trailblazers inflict more pain on GSU with second defeat in men’s volleyball league

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, November 9, 2025 – General Service Unit (GSU) were handed another shocking loss in the men’s volleyball league courtesy of a straight sets drubbing by Trailblazers at the Kasarani Indoor Gymnasium on Sunday evening.

Trailblazers won in sets of 25-21, 25-13 and 25-22 to hand the Men’s National League champions their second defeat on the opening weekend of the competition.

The paramilitary side had began their campaign on a wrong footing, losing 3-2 to their fellow colleagues, Kenya Airport Police Unit (KAPU) at the same venue on Thursday.

The defeat leaves GSU firmly rooted in 11th spot with one point from two matches.

