Police win inaugural Kabaddi mtaani league

NAIROBI, Kenya, November 9, 2025 – Kenya Police Service ( KPS) beat City Panthers 69-55 in men’s category while Administration Police ( AP) beat KPS 58-52 in the women’s category to win the inaugural Kabaddi Mtaani league on Saturday evening at the Blue Finix Gymnassium in Nairobi.

Speaking right after the final whistle, KPS head coach Amos Kagiri was in a jubilant mood, thanking his national team player Owen Mucheru for guiding newbies City Panthers as a player-coach, up to the finals in their debut season.

” We are an experienced side that did not expect such tactical and skillful approach from Panthers. Yes we have won, but that is a side to watch, I have to thank Mucheru for a job well done for first timers,” Kagiri said.

Owen Mucheru’s City Panthers, a newly-formed side hailing from Kasarani Constituency in Nairobi County rued missed opportunities due to the unavailability of their star players some of who have been forced to migrate outside the city due to economic factors.

” I am glad that we have reached the finals and have pushed big institutional clubs like KPS and Prisons to the wall. I just arrived from Mombasa County where I now reside, something that has affected at least five of us who have moved to other cities and towns in search of employment,” Mucheru said.

He further revealed that this has hindered their training together and disrupted their team chemistry.

AP had a tough outing against KPS in the women’s category, that was played on the sand as beach Kabaddi, but despite the conditions, the Reuben Odipo-coached ladies emerged victorious, narrowly escaping with a win in the final quarter to clinch the inaugural title courtesy of a 58-52 scoreline.

Kenya Kabaddi Sports Federation ( KKSF ) Competitions Manager Perpetual Muthoni Mbutu praised the eight men’s and three women’s teams that played in the five month-league, encouraging the players to continue working hard and improve their abilities for the sake of the national teams.

KPS , AP A and B, City Panthers, Paradiso , Kenya Prisons and National Youth Service ( NYS ) A and B sides were the eight that made up the men’s category while AP, KPS and school girls from Juddima Academic Center made up the ladies category of the league.

KKSF has given the athletes a short break awaiting further communication on the next phase of the Mtaani Kabaddi League.