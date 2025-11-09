Police Bullets pump nine into Kisumu All Starlets as Kemunto and Kunihira Bag Hat-Tricks

NAIROBI, November 9, 2025 — Police Bullets produced a ruthless attacking display at the Moi Stadium in Kisumu, dismantling Kisumu All Starlets 9–1 on Sunday in a one-sided FKF Women’s Premier League clash that featured two hat-tricks from Emily Kemunto and Margret “Maggy” Kunihira.

The reigning champions stamped their authority early, with Kemunto opening the scoring just ten minutes in, calmly slotting home to set the tone for a dominant afternoon.

Kunihira then doubled the tally with a thunderbolt of a free kick that proved too powerful for the Kisumu keeper to handle, making it 2–0.

The Bullets turned up the heat before halftime, scoring twice in quick succession.

First, Medina punished a defensive lapse to make it 3–0 in the 41st minute.

Barely a minute later, Kemunto registered her second of the day, finishing off a sweeping move initiated by the brilliant Kunihira, as Bullets cruised into the break leading 4–0.

The second half began with the Bullets piling on relentless pressure and missing a couple of clear chances before Kunihira once again showed her class.

She picked out Kemunto with a perfectly weighted pass in the box, and the striker made no mistake, completing her hat-trick and pushing the scoreline to 5–0.

It was Kemunto’s first hat-trick of the season.Kisumu Starlets attempted to build some rhythm but were punished ruthlessly.

Kunihira struck again to make it 6–0, before adding her third of the match moments later, recording her second consecutive hat-trick of the season and stretching the tally to 7–0.

Coach David Vijago then made impact substitutions, bringing on Rebecca Okwaro and Diana Wacera, both of whom added fresh energy to the attack.

Okwaro made an instant impression, scoring just 10 minutes after coming on to extend the lead to 8–0.

The Bullets rotated further, withdrawing Medina, Kemunto, and Rebecca Odato for Laventine, Vidah Okeyo, and Norah, but Kisumu finally found a consolation when Anne Moraa fired past Annedy Kundu to deny the Bullets keeper a clean sheet.

Tempers flared briefly when Mercy Mwachi received a yellow card after contesting a handball decision just outside the penalty area.

The resulting free kick led to a corner, but Kunihira’s delivery was saved by the keeper.

With three minutes added, Mwachi capped off the goal fest, smashing home the ninth goal for the Bullets in stoppage time to seal a resounding 9–1 victory.

The emphatic win sends Police Bullets to the top of the FKFWPL table, pending the result of the next fixture at the same venue where Vihiga Queens faced Ulinzi Starlets, with goal difference now a decisive factor in the title race.