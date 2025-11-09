Gor clobber Kenya Police in battle of ‘Serikali v Sirkal’

NAIROBI, Kenya, November 9, 2025 – Felix Oluoch and Shariff Musa scored as Gor Mahia beat Kenya Premier League champions Kenya Police 2-0 at the Nyayo Stadium on Sunday evening.

The two struck in the first half as the record league champions won the latest top-of-the-table clash between two sides.

The law enforcers came back guns blazing in the second half in search of a way back into the game but the defensive duo of Sylvester Owino and Mike Kibwage proved impenetrable.

The win takes Gor Mahia to the top of the log with 16 points, one head of second-placed Kakamega Homeboyz who drew 1-1 with Murang’a Seal in Kakamega on the same day.