Gor clobber Kenya Police in battle of 'Serikali v Sirkal' - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kenyan Premier League

Gor clobber Kenya Police in battle of ‘Serikali v Sirkal’

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, November 9, 2025 – Felix Oluoch and Shariff Musa scored as Gor Mahia beat Kenya Premier League champions Kenya Police 2-0 at the Nyayo Stadium on Sunday evening.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The two struck in the first half as the record league champions won the latest top-of-the-table clash between two sides.

The law enforcers came back guns blazing in the second half in search of a way back into the game but the defensive duo of Sylvester Owino and Mike Kibwage proved impenetrable.

The win takes Gor Mahia to the top of the log with 16 points, one head of second-placed Kakamega Homeboyz who drew 1-1 with Murang’a Seal in Kakamega on the same day.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020