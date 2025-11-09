Eldowas Water drown KPA in shock victory in men’s volleyball league

NAIROBI, Kenya, November 9, 2025 – Eldowas Water continued a weekend of shocking results in the Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) Men’s league, felling giants Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) in a thrilling encounter on Sunday morning.

The dockers drew first blood with a 25-19 win in the first set but coach Matthias Kosgei’s charges clawed back into the tie with a 29-27 victory in the second set.

They then gained the advantage in the third set by winning 28-26 before KPA equalised the overall score with a 25-11 win in the penultimate set.

Eldowas showcased grit and fearlessness, recovering from the disastrous showing to win 15-11 in the deciding set.

It was the perfect way for the newly-promoted side to bounce back from their embarrassing 3-0 defeat by Kenya Prisons at the same venue on Saturday.

That loss was their third after previous defeats to Administration Police (AP) and Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) on Thursday and Friday during which they lost 3-2 on both occasions.

Sunday’s shock win over KPA follows Kenya Airport Police Unit (KAPU) win over defending champions General Service Unit (GSU) on Friday.

The law enforcers’ derby saw the minnows excel 3-2 against the multiple Kenyan champions at the Kasarani Indoor Gymnasium.