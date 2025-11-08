From the fire to frying pan: Akhulia blunt about Bidco blandness in loss to Tusker

NAIROBI, Kenya, November 7, 2025 – Bidco United FC head coach Anthony Akhulia was left shaking his head in disappointment after a 1-0 loss to Tusker in a Kenya Premier League encounter at the Kasarani Annex on Friday.

Akhulia admits his side were bland and second best in the game, save for a few moments in the second half.

“We played poorly today particularly in the first half. We somewhat improved in the second half…we had to make a few changes in the midfield because we could not contain the powerplay of a tough team, such as Tusker,” the national under 20 football team assistant coach said.

The oil merchants defence was leaky as early as the third minute when Dennis Oalo sidefooted the ball into the right corner.

It marked another frustrating afternoon for Bidco who drew blanks in their last match against Administration Police Service (APS) Bomet – drawing 0-0.

Akhulia was forced to tweak his tactics against the brewers in the second half, going for a twin striking force to try and penetrate the opponents’ backline.

However, all this came to naught.

“We were dominant in the second half and had a lot of scoring opportunities. However, we must make every effort to be clinical with our chances. For instance, today we have played against a team with high quality players and a solid defensive unit. If we don’t win our games, then we will be sliding down the table,” he said.

The oil merchants are placed sixth on the table with 11 points from eight games.